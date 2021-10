Hayrides, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and plenty of hot apple cider are just a few of the fall staples that people can expect at the upcoming Fauquier Fall Farm Tour. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, a selection of eight farms, wineries and breweries will open their doors to the public for tours, tastings and a variety of activities for children and adults.

