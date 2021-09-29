Balloon Fiesta set for relaunch after break caused by COVID pandemic

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returns Saturday after a one-year COVID absence and fiesta officials said Wednesday they were both happy and relieved. “We need this Balloon Fiesta,” said Sam Parks, the fiesta’s director of operations. “Particularly the balloon community, and I think the city needs this. It’s been two years since we had a Balloon Fiesta and we’ve all gone through a lot, and it was really devastating when we had to postpone the event in 2020. So, yeah, there’s been a lot of work to get us to where we are now.”