Atlanta, GA

New HSB lecturer focuses on entrepreneurship

By Dr. Beth Concepción
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeroy Carson, Jr., a new business management senior lecturer in the Hammack School of Business, sees pandemic-related chaos as a good thing. “Many tremendous entrepreneurial feats happen after a depressed time in the economy,” Carson said. “This is true because need sparks demands where only the creative can satisfy.”. He...

illinoisstate.edu

ISU’s new Innovation Hub looks to spark entrepreneurship, economic growth in McLean County

The online version of this story was updated September 17, 2021. Momentum is building again for Illinois State’s Innovation Hub. Organizers of this ambitious project hope to bring the University’s various entrepreneurial programs into focus and help drive economic growth in Bloomington-Normal through the support of local startup businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Guardian

LECTURER IN TIMBER, CARPENTRY & JOINERY

Salary: £28.15 OR £25.13 per hour (Dependent on qualifications) As an award winning college, we are always looking for exceptional staff to help us to fulfil our ambitions. Providing aspirational teaching is vital to inspiring the next generation in industry. As such, we are looking for a qualified trade professional...
JOBS
ltu.edu

Cybersecurity the focus of LTU Executive to Executive lecture series program Oct. 14

SOUTHFIELD—Lawrence Technological University’s “Executive to Executive” program, a speaker series for leaders in the nonprofit sector, is returning for the 2021-22 academic year. Executive to Executive is a series of presentations featuring prominent leaders who are making a difference in the social sector. This speaker series is sponsored by Plante...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Fortune

These are 2021’s most—and least—valuable college majors

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. It’s no surprise that the degrees most likely to result in the best jobs in 2021 are based in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), but the area of focus that’s most likely to prosper could be a surprise.
COLLEGES
The 74

Arts Education Can Bolster Students' Social and Emotional Well-Being

As children make their way back into physical classrooms after an unprecedented year of virtual education, parents and educators must ask a crucial question: What can be done to help returning students cope with feelings of anxiety, depression and powerlessness? One avenue for encouraging children’s personal wellness is a return to arts education, whose far-ranging […]
EDUCATION
RiverBender.com

SIUE Launches Accelerated Combined Degree In Exercise Science And Exercise Physiology

EDWARDSVILLE – A new Southern Illinois University Edwardsville accelerated combined degree program is helping students save time and money while receiving a high-quality education that will jump-start their careers. The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) has launched an accelerated combined bachelor’s (B.S.) in exercise science and master’s (M.S.) in exercise physiology degree program for individuals interested in advanced study in or a career as: Exercis Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
Sedona.Biz

Science, technology leader named chair of Health First Foundation board

Flagstaff AZ (October 4, 2021) – Deirdre R. Meldrum, a visionary innovator in science and technology, is the new chair of the Health First Foundation Northern Arizona board of directors. She accepted the position after serving as vice chair since the foundation’s establishment in 2016. Distinguished Professor of Biosignatures Discovery at Arizona State University, Meldrum... The post Science, technology leader named chair of Health First Foundation board appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
asu.edu

ASU theater program welcomes new lecturer in technical direction

Arizona State University's School of Music, Dance and Theatre welcomes Heather Feeney as lecturer in technical direction to the theater program. “I have had the pleasure of meeting and working with several recent graduates of the ASU School of Music, Dance and Theatre, and they continuously demonstrate outstanding work ethic, strong skills in their craft and a well-rounded training in theater,” Feeney said. “I am grateful to participate in their academic journey and be an ambassador for them while in school and beyond.”
ARIZONA STATE
Entrepreneurship
Economy
theodysseyonline.com

Alex Djerassi - Importance of Entrepreneurship

Alex Djerassi says for a large number of reasons, including cultural change and development, Entrepreneurship is fundamental. Entrepreneurs are typically seen as public resources that ought to be sustained, empowered, and remunerated to the fullest degree possible. As a general rule, because of their ground breaking advancement, research, and ambitious people, the absolute most created countries, like the United States, are world pioneers. On a neighborhood and public level, extraordinary Entrepreneurs have the ability to change the way we live and work as indicated by Alex Djerassi. On the off chance that effective, their thoughts might increase living expectations, and as well as delivering cash through Entrepreneurial endeavors, they may likewise add to a creating economy by giving positions. The significance of Entrepreneurship couldn't possibly be more significant.
ECONOMY
Herald Tribune

New College Foundation announces lineup for 2021-22 New Topics Lecture Series

The New College Foundation recently announced the lineup of upcoming speakers for the 2021-22 season of New Topics, a six-part lecture series that begins Oct. 21. The series showcases regional and national speakers from a broad range of disciplines exploring topical issues. The series runs October through April and will be presented via Zoom for the first two events. (A decision to hold the subsequent lectures in person will be made in December.)
wlu.edu

W&L Lecture to Focus on Underrepresented Composers

Washington and Lee University will host Ashley Killam, founder and president of Diversify the Stand, on Oct. 8 at 5:15 p.m. in Wilson Concert Hall. The lecture, titled “Fanfare for the Unheard: Diversifying Stands and Creating Inclusive Repertoire,” is free and open to the public. All audience members are required to wear a mask.
LEXINGTON, VA
ncf.edu

“New Topics” lecture series kicks off this fall

With a lineup of dynamic regional and national speakers covering a broad range of subjects—from animal behavior to environmental advocacy—the “New Topics” lecture series begins at New College this fall. Hosted by the New College Foundation, the 2021-2022 season runs from October through April and is sponsored—in part—by Sarasota Magazine...
SARASOTA, FL

