Major streaming services remain reluctant to offer any real insight into their closely guarded viewership data. The belief is that secrecy provides them a strategic advantage and, to a certain degree, this is true. But there are downsides to hoarding ratings information as if they were precious metals (which is one reason we offered up a techno-utopian approach in our hypothetical new streamer). Netflix co-CEOS Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos have often spoke about the need for more transparency in the industry. Even if Netflix’s self-reported data dumps are cherrypicked to create a positive narrative, they do offer more information for interested observers to pore over.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO