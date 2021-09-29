A fine cast provides bright moments in Met’s dark-hued “Boris”

We are Lady Parts features the story of an all-female, English rock band trying to make it big. For a genre that is all about sticking it to the man, rock and roll to this day oddly remains a predominantly male endeavor. If you were to ask multiple people to list their favorite female rock artists I guarantee you that you would get a lot more repeats than you would if you asked the same of their male counterparts. Why this is, I have no idea, but I do know that in music, as well as everywhere else, representation is key. It is also one of the many themes of We Are Lady Parts, a quirky, headbangingly good Peacock/Channel 4 original series that made quite a few other adjectives come to my mind while watching, including…

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO