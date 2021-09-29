CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

A fine cast provides bright moments in Met’s dark-hued “Boris”

By George Grella
newyorkclassicalreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMussorgsky’s Boris Godunov opened Tuesday night at the Metropolitan Opera House, with bass René Pape in the title role. The opera is familiar, a staple repertory piece in the opera world—Tuesday was the 274th performance at the Met—and a vehicle for the most talented and commanding bass singers, like Pape. But there’s a particular sense of occasion around this production, as the Met is, for the first time in the house’s history, presenting the original 1869 version of the score.

Related
keizertimes.com

We Are Lady Parts series provides hilarity and heartwarming moments

We are Lady Parts features the story of an all-female, English rock band trying to make it big. For a genre that is all about sticking it to the man, rock and roll to this day oddly remains a predominantly male endeavor. If you were to ask multiple people to list their favorite female rock artists I guarantee you that you would get a lot more repeats than you would if you asked the same of their male counterparts. Why this is, I have no idea, but I do know that in music, as well as everywhere else, representation is key. It is also one of the many themes of We Are Lady Parts, a quirky, headbangingly good Peacock/Channel 4 original series that made quite a few other adjectives come to my mind while watching, including…
TV & VIDEOS
thelaurelmagazine.com

Met Live Via Satellite: Boris Godunov

The Metropolitan Opera is reopening their doors. On Saturday, October 9, the MET will present Boris Godunov by Modest Mussorgsky Live via Satellite. Bass René Pape, the world’s reigning Boris, reprises his overwhelming portrayal of the tortured tsar caught between grasping ambition and crippling paranoia, kicking off the Live in HD season on October 9.
PERFORMING ARTS
Observer

Opera House to show Mussorgsky’s Boris Godunov

Live at the Met, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live, high definition opera transmissions to theaters around the world, returns for the 2021-22 season at the 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. with Modest Mussorgsky’s Boris Godunov. It marks the first satellite transmission...
FREDONIA, NY
Person
Alexander Pushkin
Sedona.Biz

Met Live Opera season debuts with ‘Boris Godunov’ in Sedona Oct. 9

Mary D. Fisher Theatre is the home for the opera simulcast and encore events Sedona AZ (October 6, 2021) – The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to continue to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2021-2022 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season will officially kick... The post Met Live Opera season debuts with ‘Boris Godunov’ in Sedona Oct. 9 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Anime News Network

Miyavi Joins Cast of Bright: Samurai Soul Anime Film (Updated)

The "Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event" livestream on Saturday revealed that actor and musician MIYAVI (live-action Bleach film's Byakuya, theme song performer for We Rent Tsukumogami) will voice the role of the villain Kōketsu Bright: Samurai Soul, the new spinoff anime film based on the 2017 Bright live-action film that starred Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. The role will mark MIYAVI's voice acting debut.
COMICS
Variety

Sharon D Clarke on Making Her Broadway Debut in ‘Caroline, or Change’ and Theater’s Landmark Season for Black Artists

Theater actor Sharon D Clarke was raised on classic movie musicals but struggled to picture herself as an actor. “My mom loved Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and Gene Kelly. We watched all of those,” she says. “But there wasn’t much diversity.” After watching “West Side Story,” which featured prominent characters of color, a world opened up to Clarke. “They were different folk, and the music was funky. It showed me that musical theater was a world where I could live,” she says. Clarke smashed any expectations she may have set for her younger self, becoming a staple on London’s West End with...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

Celine Dion has always been blessed with a trim figure – but ever since her husband's death in 2016, fans have queried her slimmer frame. The Think Twice hitmaker has never revealed how much weight she has lost in the years that have followed, but previously admitted she is feeling "strong and feminine" after making some changes to her lifestyle.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Britney Spears's teenage sons seen in incredibly rare photo - and WOW!

Gemma Strong Britney Spears’s teenage sons Jayden and Preston are seen in very rare photograph - and they are so big. Britney Spears's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are all grown up! The teenagers appeared in a rare social media post at the weekend as they spent time with their father, Kevin Federline.
THEATER & DANCE
