A fine cast provides bright moments in Met’s dark-hued “Boris”
Mussorgsky’s Boris Godunov opened Tuesday night at the Metropolitan Opera House, with bass René Pape in the title role. The opera is familiar, a staple repertory piece in the opera world—Tuesday was the 274th performance at the Met—and a vehicle for the most talented and commanding bass singers, like Pape. But there’s a particular sense of occasion around this production, as the Met is, for the first time in the house’s history, presenting the original 1869 version of the score.newyorkclassicalreview.com
