Presidential Election

Abbott's four-county 2020 election audit wasn't big enough for Trump

By Taylor Goldenstein
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott's plan to audit the 2020 election results in four of the state’s biggest counties apparently did not pass muster for former President Donald Trump. “By allowing the Democrats to do what they do, it will make it much harder for the governor and other Republicans to win election in 2022 and into the future,” Trump said in a statement to the Texas Tribune on Wednesday. “Texas is a much redder state than anyone knows, but this is the way to make sure it turns blue.”

