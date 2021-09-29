CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Couple Headed Home After Experiencing Amtrak Derailment

By Timothy Balogh
A Wisconsin couple is headed home to Markesan after experiencing the Amtrak derailment last weekend in Montana. Carrie and Keith Schoeffling were on the Empire Builder when it jumped the tracks. Three people were killed. Carrie Schoeffling says the accident was very violent, with things flying around. Afterward, they could hear many of the injured screaming. They say help came quickly from out of nowhere.

