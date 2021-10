A disconcerting new study in the journal Nature has identified a common feature of almost all mass extinction events throughout history, and warns that the portents of the next such catastrophe are now on the rise due to climate change. Specifically, the authors found that all historic episodes of extreme global warming have triggered toxic freshwater algal blooms that persist for hundreds of millennia, and say that the proliferation of these harmful microbes is now detectable once again.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO