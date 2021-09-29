Book Nook: The Dark Remains: Laidlaw's First Case" by William McIlvanney and Ian Rankin

Ann Hagedorn returned to the program to discuss her fascinating study about a Soviet spy who was able to obtain access to top secret material during WWII. George Koval infiltrated the deepest recesses of the Manhattan Project during the period when atomic bombs were being developed. When the war ended Koval stealthily made his way back to the U.S.S.R. He was never prosecuted. He made such a clean getaway that it was quite some time before anybody even realized what Koval had actually been doing. Amazingly, Koval was the ideal spy. He had grown up in Sioux City, Iowa. Nobody had suspected him of doing anything.

