CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book Nook: The Dark Remains: Laidlaw's First Case" by William McIlvanney and Ian Rankin

wyso.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scottish novelist Ian Rankin considered his fellow Scot William McIlvanney to be a mentor. When Rankin was just starting out on his writing career he met McIlvanney and over the course of the rest of McIlvanney's life they stayed in touch. After McIlvanney died his widow was going through her husband's papers and she found the notes he had been making as he worked on two more books featuring his Glasgow homicide cop Laidlaw.

www.wyso.org

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Book World: Ian Rankin finishes his mentor's novel

- - - There's a strong tradition in mystery writing of living writers continuing the work of dead ones. Think, for instance, of Robert B. Parker completing Raymond Chandler's unfinished final Philip Marlowe novel, "Poodle Springs," and, then, after Parker's death in 2010, of his own Spenser series being extended by fellow mystery writer Ace Atkins. Other so-called continuation novels have stretched the active careers of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot, thanks to Sophie Hannah, and Dorothy L. Sayers's Peter Wimsey and Harriet Vane, thanks to Jill Paton Walsh, who died last year (no word on who will pick up the series but I hope it's not James Patterson).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Shropshire Star

Hilary Mantel and Ian Rankin on book festival line-up

The Baillie Gifford Borders Book Festival will take place in November. Writers Hilary Mantel, Alexander McCall Smith and Ian Rankin are among those who will be appearing at the Baillie Gifford Borders Book Festival this autumn. The event is moving temporarily from its usual base at Harmony Garden to Abbotsford,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Times Union

Children's books that inspired 'Ironweed' author William Kennedy

Perhaps unique in the history of American literature, William Kennedy and his son Brendan collaborated on two children’s books, “Charlie Malarkey and the Belly-Button Machine” and “Charlie Malarkey and the Singing Moose” — fanciful tales that grew out of bedtime stories the Pulitzer Prize-winner elder Kennedy beguiled his children with.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Mcilvanney
Person
Ian Rankin
horrornews.net

Book Review: Dark Country | Author Monique Snyman

Esme Snyder is an occult crime expert conjured to investigate the latest spree of killings within the South African city of Pretoria. Spiralling deeper and deeper within the abyss of a cat and mouse game with the macabre slayer, she beckons the assistance not only from her jaded partner but an eccentric millionaire, a priest, and a forensic criminologist. Will the team of unlikely allies be enough to thwart the growing evil spawned from the dark arts, or will Esme succumb once and for all unto The Dark Country?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wyso.org

Book Nook: Sleeper Agent: The Atomic Spy in America Who Got Away by Ann Hagedorn

Ann Hagedorn returned to the program to discuss her fascinating study about a Soviet spy who was able to obtain access to top secret material during WWII. George Koval infiltrated the deepest recesses of the Manhattan Project during the period when atomic bombs were being developed. When the war ended Koval stealthily made his way back to the U.S.S.R. He was never prosecuted. He made such a clean getaway that it was quite some time before anybody even realized what Koval had actually been doing. Amazingly, Koval was the ideal spy. He had grown up in Sioux City, Iowa. Nobody had suspected him of doing anything.
OAKWOOD, OH
wyso.org

Book Nook: Scarlet at Crystal River (Haunted Shores Mysteries) by Randy Overbeck

Darrell Henshaw has a gift. Or, perhaps it is a curse? Darrell can see ghosts. He has tried to stop noticing them. Seeing ghosts has complicated his life. But even if he tries to ignore his special visions they keep bedeviling him. In the third book in his Haunted Shores Mystery series "Scarlet at Crystal River" Randy Overbeck takes readers along on what is supposed to be a blissful vacation trip to Florida. Darrell and Erin have just gotten married and this is their honeymoon. Unfortunately Darrell starts seeing ghosts again. Eventually he cannot ignore his spectral sightings any longer.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laidlaw#Nook#Scottish#Wyso#Dayton Metro Library
Hello Magazine

Why Prince Philip's sisters were banned from royal wedding to the Queen

The Queen and Prince Philip got married in 1947, and the royal wedding had a mammoth guest list of 2,500 people, but it did not include the Duke of Edinburgh's sisters, who were actually forbidden from attending due to the war. The Sun reported that his three sisters were declined...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
northland.edu

Musician, Poet Joel Glickman Pens First Children’s Book

Joel Glickman, emeritus professor of music at Northland College, has written his first children’s book, a delightfully playful Marisol the Parasol: A Bumbershoot Romance. Joel lives on Ellis Avenue with his wife, Susan, and their little French bichon frieze can often be found playing banjo on his front stoop. He is a musician, prolific poet, and a grandfather of four.
ASHLAND, WI
outerbanksvoice.com

First Friday Book Signing- Captain Al Foreman children’s book

This Friday is October 1 which means it is First Friday in Downtown Manteo and included is an exciting book-signing you won’t want to miss! Elizabeth City resident, and retired school librarian, Blair Jackson will be at Downtown Books from 5pm -7pm signing copies of her brand-new children’s book Captain Al and Big Blue.
MANTEO, NC
dailytitan.com

Column: Tuffy's spooky book nook

The haunting allure of Halloween is creeping its way into the fall season, and the chill in the air compliments these equally chilling stories. Stay underneath the covers, keep the night-light on and prepare for some heart-pounding, page-turning reads. “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelly. Many may think they know Frankenstein’s monster...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Legends of the Dark Knight #5

Legends of the Dark Knight #5 hits comic book shops this Tuesday, and you can check out the official preview of the issue below courtesy of DC Comics…. The Calendar Man’s new obsession lies with the Martian calendar. He’s committing horrific new crimes to appease a Martian death god and take on its power. For Batman to solve these crimes and bring down Calendar Man, he’ll need to call in the Martian Manhunter for help.
COMICS
thecollegianur.com

Claudia Rankine discusses "Citizen" book and modern day racism in Weinstein-Rosenthal Forum

Claudia Rankine spoke about instances of modern racism covered in her book at the University of Richmond's Weinstein-Rosenthal Forum on Sept. 29. Rankine wrote her collection of essays, “Citizen,” after she heard several stories of people of color’s experiences with prejudice in America. Her book covers “a society that structurally works for some, and not for others,” she said.
RICHMOND, VA
NWI.com

BOOKS: Recalling an era of luxury, and its dark side

"There are certain women who, though perhaps not born rich, are born to be rich," author Truman Capote wrote about the beautiful, well-dressed and style-setting women he called his “swans.”. The ultimate arm candy for the wealthiest and most powerful of men, these women of the mid-20th century were trophy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Bard Professor’s Book Gets First Netflix Trailer & it’s Unreal

A professor at Bard College's graphic novel is being turned into a series on Netflix and it looks absolutely amazing. You're not going to want to miss this. There have been several film and television projects shot in the Hudson Valley over the past few years. Just because a show or a movie wasn't filmed in the Hudson Valley doesn't mean it can't have roots here.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy