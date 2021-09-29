CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Who Is AEW Wrestler Cody Rhodes' Wife? Everything to Know about Brandi Rhodes

 7 days ago
Wrestler Cody Rhodes, the son of wrestler Dusty "American Dream" Rhodes, has been wrestling professionally since 2006. After earning himself the title of Triple Crown Champion in Ohio Valley Wrestling, aka OVW, he went on to sign with acting company — we mean wrestling media company — WWE in 2007. Cody, aka the American Nightmare, would eventually leave WWE in 2016, the two-time Intercontinental Champion moving on to sign with All Elite Wrestling, aka AEW.

wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Resurfaces For Rare Appearance

Former WWE star “Prime Time” Brian Lee has resurfaced and will make a rare pro wrestling appearance in November. Lee has not wrestled since 2014 and has not made a convention appearance in around 10 years, but he was just announced for The Big Event convention on Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 in New York City.
HollywoodLife

John Cena’s Wife: Everything To Know About Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena is happily married to his gorgeous wife Shay Shariatzadeh! Learn more about the stunning engineer here. WWE superstar John Cena shocked the world last year when it was revealed that he had secretly married his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida. Learn more about the Canadian beauty who stole the heart of one of wrestling’s most legendary stars.
PWMania

News On Shane McMahon’s WWE Status

There had been rumors on Shane McMahon no longer being under a talent contract to WWE, according to Fightful Select and Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. However, WWE reps noted that Shane is “still a WWE talent and under a deal.”. Shane, who is still listed as a member of...
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Calls AEW Stars For Help To Deal With Seth Rollins On WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Edge referenced AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, aka FTR, during a backstage segment on this week’s SmackDown. After Seth Rollins invaded the Copeland residence, a frantic Edge could be seen calling his wife Beth Phoenix and asking her to go to her sister’s place instead of returning home from grocery shopping. Edge said he had sought help from “Daniel and David” who were en route to their home to deal with Rollins. This was a reference to FTR; David is the real first name of Harwood and Daniel is Wheeler.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Joining AEW Soon

Last Wednesday night was big for Sammy Guevara because he challenged Miro for the TNT Championship, and in the end it was Sammy who ended up walking out with the gold. Sammy managed to win gold for the first time in his AEW career, but it looks like Miro’s camp is not happy about it.
wrestlinginc.com

People In WWE Reportedly Not Happy With Mick Foley Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reportedly had some heat within WWE over the comments he made about the company and AEW earlier this week. As noted, Foley took to Facebook following the AEW All Out pay-per-view earlier and issued a “WWE – WE’VE GOT A PROBLEM” video. Foley talked about how WWE is no longer the company that talents aspire to make it to. His full comments can be found below.
FanSided

The Top 10 WWE World Heavyweight Champions of all-time

Seeing that we’ve listed the greatest Intercontinental Champions as of late, we figured why not tackle the top World Heavyweight Champions of all-time in WWE?. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship — basically the old WCW World Heavyweight Championship, a.k.a. “The Big Gold Belt” — was introduced on Raw in 2002 by then-Raw general manager Eric Bischoff after Brock Lesnar and the WWE Championship became exclusive to SmackDown at that time.
Us Weekly

Brandi Rhodes Guesses Husband Cody Rhodes’ Biggest Turnoff While Playing the ‘Not-So-Newly Married Game’: Watch

Putting their love to the test! Brandi Rhodes and her husband, Cody Rhodes, didn’t play nice during a rapid-fire round of Us Weekly‘s “Not-So-Newly Married Game.”. The AEW personalities exchanged vows in 2013 and welcomed their daughter, Liberty, earlier this year. While they may not have agreed on who was the first to divulge their feelings, Brandi, 38, was confident that she knew what turns Cody, 36, off the most.
411mania.com

CM Punk, Nyla Rose and Others React to Arn Anderson’s AEW Dynamite Promo, New Shirt Released For It

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut a promo on Cody Rhodes announcing that he would no longer coach him, but he raised eyebrows when he used carjacking to compare the two. Arn said that Cody would let the carjacking happen, while he would pull out his Glock and kill the would-be thief with it. CM Punk, Nyla Rose, Bully Ray and others from the wrestling world reacted to the promo on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Reveals They Recently Contacted Vince McMahon About Return

On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew. Andrew last stepped into a ring last summer for AEW teaming with Nyla Rose in the women’s tag team tournament. With her many film and movie projects at the moment Hausman asked her if pro wrestling is a focus for her at the moment.
primepublishers.com

AEW Couple Cody & Brandi Invite Viewers Into Their Home in TNT’s ‘Rhodes to the Top’

All Elite Wrestling power couple Cody and Brandi Rhodes have had a life-changing year—one that will be chronicled in the upcoming new TNT reality series Rhodes to the Top. Cameras follow the two as they juggle their respective responsibilities as executive vice president and chief brand officer with becoming first-time parents.
wrestlinginc.com

Arn Anderson On Why Cody Rhodes Was Booed On AEW Dynamite

AEW manager and wrestling legend Arn Anderson joined Busted Open Radio Friday to talk about his partnership with Cody Rhodes. Anderson was asked about the poor reception Rhodes received this past Wednesday on Dynamite for his match against Malakai Black. He offered up a theory as to why Rhodes was booed.
Popculture

Cody and Brandi Rhodes Detail Challenges Filming New Reality Series 'Rhodes to the Top' (Exclusive)

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has established itself as one of the top pro wrestling organizations in the world over the last two years. And now, fans will get a more in-depth look at AEW with the new reality series Rhodes to the Top, which premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. PopCulture.com recently caught up Rhodes to the Top stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes, who are also AEW competitors and executives. The couple talked about some of the challenges they dealt with while filming the series.
ringsidenews.com

Brandi Rhodes Unapologetic After Dropping F-Bomb On AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

AEW held their highly anticipated Grand Slam event this week and Arthur Ashe Stadium was certainly a night to remember for fans and pro wrestlers alike. It also featured the return of Brandi Rhodes to AEW television. Brandi Rhodes came out with her husband Cody Rhodes as they made their...
411mania.com

Booker T on Cody Rhodes Getting Booed in AEW

– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the fans turning on Cody Rhodes and booing him in New York again for last night’s AEW Dynamite in Rochester. Below are some highlights and a clip from Booker T’s show:. Booker T on...
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Believes Top Star Signing With AEW “Will Probably Happen”

Chris Jericho was on a recent episode of REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart just after Dynamite: Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Jericho spoke about the Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last month. Jericho described what it’s like to watch that match in the back and what it symbolizes for AEW.
ewrestlingnews.com

Arn Anderson Capitalizing Off AEW Dynamite Promo, Lee Moriarty/Brandi Rhodes

As many of you know, Arn Anderson cut a helluva’ promo on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and is now capitalizing on the success of the segment. For those who didn’t see the promo, Anderson called out Cody Rhodes and said he’s the type of person to watch a carjacking take place and wouldn’t do anything about it, while Arn would take out his “Glock” and take out the suspect.
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Addresses Claims That He “Buries” Talent

During an interview with Monsters and Critics Reality, Cody Rhodes addressed claims that he has “buried” other talent over the years:. “There’s this online outlook on me [that suggests] that all I do is bury talent. Gosh, I feel like I spent three years introducing talent and I wrestled a pay-per-view against an absolute rookie. That’s the job though. I love that part. Darby is somebody who’s just blowing everyone away. I’m glad people get to see that side of Ricky and I think he will be, too, because Ricky presents himself as so confident and suave. But you can’t forget that Ricky is new into our industry. He showed up for the TNT open challenge. He didn’t win the match, but he won himself a job, and now, TV wrestling is far different than independent wrestling, and seeing Ricky navigate that space and emerge on such a level that he has — I’m very proud of both those guys Darby and Ricky.”
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

