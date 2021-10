The New Museum in New York will start a biennial art prize for sculpture by women artists, with a first winner to be named at the end of 2022. Titled the Hostetler/Wrigley Sculpture Award after its benefactor, the Hostetler/Wrigley Foundation, the prize will recognize five artists over the next ten years. Each winning project will be allotted $400,000 for its production and installation. The awardees will get to design a sculpture for the New Museum’s forthcoming plaza on the Bowery, set to be unveiled as part of a 60,000-square-foot addition being overseen by architect Rem Koolhaas. (That expansion was formerly expected...

