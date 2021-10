Pac-12 Releases Composite Basketball TV Schedule

The Pac-12 Conference released its men's basketball schedule and it features 210 league-related games on national and regional TV, with the rebuilding University of Washington team appearing just three times on ESPN2 or ESPN/U and three more on FS1.

All other Husky games will be shown on Pac-12 Networks, with the UW-Gonzaga game on Sunday, December 12, in Spokane still without a broadcast agreement.

Collectively, Pac-12 teams will appear 144 times on Pac-12 Networks, which includes eight Pac-12 Tournament games; 42 times on ESPN Networks; 22 on FS1, which includes two Pac-12 Tournament games; 3 on CBS; and 3 on FOX, including the 2022 Pac-12 Tourney championship game.

Another 20 games, including that UW-Gonzaga outing, haven't been scheduled for broadcast yet.

All 12 conference teams will be in action on Tuesday, November 8. Fifty-seven conference match-ups will be featured on Pac-12 Networks this season, starting on Saturday, November 28, when Stanford visits Colorado.

In total, each Pac-12 program will be featured on the conference network at least 12 times, with the Huskies appearing the second-most times behind California: Arizona (14), Arizona State (12), Cal (25), Colorado (16), Oregon (14), Oregon State (16), Stanford (14), UCLA (12), USC (12), Utah (19), UW (21) and Washington State (19).

The composite schedule can be viewed here.

WASHINGTON BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Tues., Nov. 9 Northern Illinois at WASHINGTON 7:00 PM PAC12

Thurs., Nov. 11 Northern ARIZONA at WASHINGTON 7:30 PM PAC12

Mon., Nov. 15 Texas Southern at WASHINGTON 6:00 PM PAC12

Thurs., Nov. 18 Wyoming at WASHINGTON 8:00 PM PAC12

CROSSOVER CLASSIC, Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Sanford Pentagon)

Mon., Nov. 22 WASHINGTON vs. TBD (4) TBD TBD

Tues., Nov. 23 WASHINGTON vs. TBD (4) TBD TBD

Wed., Nov. 24 WASHINGTON vs. TBD (4) TBD TBD

Sat., Nov. 27 Winthrop at WASHINGTON 7:00 PM PAC12

Thurs., Dec. 2 WASHINGTON at ARIZONA* 5:30 PM PAC12

Sun., Dec. 5 UCLA at WASHINGTON* 12:00 PM PAC12

Sun., Dec. 12 WASHINGTON at Gonzaga TBD TBD

Sat., Dec. 18 Seattle U at WASHINGTON 7:00 PM PAC12

Tues., Dec. 21 Utah Valley at WASHINGTON 6:00 PM PAC12

Wed., Dec. 29 WASHINGTON at WASHINGTON STATE* 8:00 PM ESPNU

Thurs., Jan. 6 WASHINGTON at UTAH* 6:30 PM PAC12

Sun., Jan. 9 WASHINGTON at COLORADO* 2:00 PM ESPN2/U

Wed., Jan. 12 CALIFORNIA at WASHINGTON* 7:00 PM PAC12

Sat., Jan. 15 STANFORD at WASHINGTON* 3:00 PM PAC12

Thurs., Jan. 20 WASHINGTON at OREGON STATE* 8:30 PM PAC12

Sun., Jan. 23 WASHINGTON at OREGON* 7:00 PM FS1

Thurs., Jan. 27 COLORADO at WASHINGTON* 8:00 PM PAC12

Sat., Jan. 29 UTAH at WASHINGTON* 2:00 PM PAC12

Thurs., Feb. 3 WASHINGTON at CALIFORNIA* 8:00 PM PAC12

Sun., Feb. 6 WASHINGTON at STANFORD* 1:00/3:00 PM ESPN2/U

Thurs., Feb. 10 ARIZONA STATE at WASHINGTON* 8:00 PM FS1

Sat., Feb. 12 ARIZONA at WASHINGTON* 3:00 PM PAC12

Thurs., Feb. 17 WASHINGTON at USC* 8:30 PM PAC12

Sat., Feb. 19 WASHINGTON at UCLA* 7:00 PM FS1

Sat., Feb. 26 WASHINGTON STATE at WASHINGTON* 3:00 PM PAC12

Thurs., March 3 OREGON at WASHINGTON* 7:00 PM PAC12

Sat., March 5 OREGON STATE at WASHINGTON* 4:30 PM PAC12

PAC-12 TOURNAMENT, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Wed., March 9 Pac-12 Tournament – First Round 12:00 PM PAC12

Wed., March 9 Pac-12 Tournament – First Round 2:30 PM PAC12

Wed., March 9 Pac-12 Tournament – First Round 6:00 PM PAC12

Wed., March 9 Pac-12 Tournament – First Round 8:30 PM PAC12

Thurs., March 10 Pac-12 Tournament – Quarterfinals 12:00 PM PAC12

Thurs., March 10 Pac-12 Tournament – Quarterfinals 2:30 PM PAC12

Thurs., March 10 Pac-12 Tournament – Quarterfinals 6:00 PM PAC12

Thurs., March 10 Pac-12 Tournament – Quarterfinals 8:30 PM FS1

Fri., March 11 Pac-12 Tournament – Semifinals 6:00 PM PAC12

Fri., March 11 Pac-12 Tournament – Semifinals 8:30 PM FS1

Sat., March 12 Pac-12 Tournament – Championship 6:00 PM FOX