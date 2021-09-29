Fighting Wave of Misinformation, YouTube Bans Content Containing False Vaccine Claims

Just as we put the unofficial end of summer behind us, it appears that the season-long rise of COVID-19 cases has begun to slow on a national level as well. Unfortunately, the U.S. still surpassed a grim milestone on Sept. 7, hitting its 40 millionth recorded case since the beginning of the pandemic—including 4 million tallied in the last four weeks alone, CNN reports. But despite national numbers finally seeing a slight decrease, certain states continue to see surges in COVID cases as some experts warn there may be more spikes to come.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO