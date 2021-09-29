Fighting Wave of Misinformation, YouTube Bans Content Containing False Vaccine Claims
YouTube announced a sweeping effort Wednesday to remove video content containing misleading and inaccurate information about vaccines. The platform announced the change in a blog post, explaining that its current community guidelines, which already prohibit the sharing of medical misinformation, have been extended to cover "currently administered" vaccines that have been proven safe by the World Health Organization and other health agencies.www.kqed.org
