For 35 years, 17 Old Town Square was the location for The Right Card. Soon that location will go from selling cards and gifts to golf training. The Right Card is now located inside of Walnut Creek, next to The Silver Grill; it's great that they are still around. I don't know what I expected to go into their former location, across the street and down on the corner of Old Town Square, but an indoor golf facility wasn't even close.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO