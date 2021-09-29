Napa Valley Distillery tasting room and cocktail bar is coming to downtown Napa

A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa. The new business, located at the corner of First and Coombs streets, will be known as “The Arbaretum” — a portmanteau of “arboretum” and “bar” — according to Arthur Hartunian, owner of Napa Valley Distillery. (The Arbaretum is setting up shop in the former space of Calamity Jane’s Trading Company, which moved out earlier this year.)