Trefethen takes visitors behind the scenes with Hands-On Harvest event

Wine lovers from across the country flock to Trefethen Family Vineyards each year to learn about the different steps of winemaking, and this year, I, the Napa Valley Register wine reporter, was also able to attend and try my hand at harvest. The winery’s annual Hands-On Harvest event — previously named Harvest Bootcamp — brings club members, interested locals and traveling wine enthusiasts alike together for a day of picking, tasting and behind-the-scenes peeks at the family’s estate operation, yielding a waitlist year after year.