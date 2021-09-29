CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

As deadline looms, Democrats scramble to avert U.S. government shutdown

By Will Stevenson
1470 WMBD
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in the U.S. Congress were moving to head off one of several concurrent crises they face this week, saying they would vote to avert a government shutdown before funding expires at midnight on Thursday. The Senate could vote on Wednesday or Thursday on a bipartisan resolution to...

www.1470wmbd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Bernie Sanders just spent 15 minutes lambasting Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for holding up the Democrats' reconciliation bill, accusing them of 'sabotage'

At a Wednesday news conference, Bernie Sanders blasted his colleagues Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Manchin and Sinema are the holdouts in the Senate on Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending bill. "Two people do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want," Sanders said. "That, to me, is wrong."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s approval rating drops as Democrats accuse her of blocking Biden’s agenda

Not backing US president Joe Biden’s Build Back Better campaign and the Green New Deal may have put a dent in US senator Kyrsten Sinema’s approval ratings, a new report showed.Ms Sinema’s approval ratings with registered voters of Arizona fell to 42 per cent from 48 per cent between the first and third quarters of 2021, according to Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracking. People disapproving of her have risen from 35 per cent to 42 per cent in the same time span.This disapproval stems primarily from Democratic voters. At 46 per cent, they are now less likely to approve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

Democrats in Congress are arguing among themselves about whether to pass a massive spending bill, or merely a large one. They should listen to voters, who are pointing the way. A new Morning Consult poll asked voters what they think of the child tax credit Democrats expanded as part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Debt ceiling negotiations: Senate moves toward short-term fix amid perilous standoff

Republican and Democratic leaders edged back Wednesday from a perilous standoff over lifting the nation’s borrowing cap, with Democratic senators signaling they were receptive to an offer from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell that would allow an emergency extension into December. McConnell made the offer shortly before Republicans were prepared to block legislation to suspend […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Potential deal on debt limit sets up big December showdown

The Senate is on the precipice of striking a deal to avert an unprecedented government default later this month, but even if such a deal is struck, it sets up another high-stakes fight in December over fiscal and spending priorities. While details remained sketchy, the proposed Senate agreement, which surfaced...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Reuters#The U S#Democratic#American#House
WTAJ

Default crisis dodged — for now — with Dem-GOP debt accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders announced an agreement Thursday to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting an unprecedented federal default that experts say would have devastated the economy. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy