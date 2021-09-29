Algorand Virtual Machine Updates Layer 1 Infrastructure

Virtual Volume updated, but not reflecting to ESXi / VMware. We have two virtual volumes of 100 GB (volume_index and volume_index.r) cloned in a remote copy group. Due to files on the disk growing in space, we stopped the remote copy group, modified the virtual volume to 150 GB and then started the remote copy group. Every operation was successfull in the 3PAR MMC side, but the Virtual machine is still not receiving the updates and the volume is still 100 GB. (Tried with diskpart and diskmgmt, rescanning the disks to check if it could be expanded, but the extra 50 GB are not appearing)

