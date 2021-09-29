Algorand Virtual Machine Updates Layer 1 Infrastructure
Blockchain-based app technology provider Algorand today announced the availability of the Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM). This upgrade to Algorand’s Layer-1 protocol, now available on MainNet, provides tools for developers and organizations looking to build applications of the future on fast, scalable, low cost and stable infrastructure. Features included in the protocol upgrade allow for complex applications on a high speed, carbon negative, secure and stable blockchain with instant finality.www.crowdfundinsider.com
