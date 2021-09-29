CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Algorand Virtual Machine Updates Layer 1 Infrastructure

By Tony Zerucha
crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlockchain-based app technology provider Algorand today announced the availability of the Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM). This upgrade to Algorand’s Layer-1 protocol, now available on MainNet, provides tools for developers and organizations looking to build applications of the future on fast, scalable, low cost and stable infrastructure. Features included in the protocol upgrade allow for complex applications on a high speed, carbon negative, secure and stable blockchain with instant finality.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years?. Where Bitcoin Is Going. For Bitcoin, no prediction is...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Altcoins to Buy Now

Celo makes cryptocurrency applications easily accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. "My Neighbor Alice" is an upcoming video game built around non-fungible tokens, and offers the potential for ample rewards to those who invest in its native currency. AUDIO tokens support the popular decentralized music-streaming platform Audius, which has...
MARKETS
techgenix.com

Application layering with virtual hard disks and PowerShell

Mitch Tulloch is Senior Editor of both WServerNews and FitITproNews and is a widely recognized expert on Windows Server and cloud technologies. He has written more than a thousand articles and has authored or been series editor for over 50 books for Microsoft Press and other publishers. Mitch has also been a twelve-time recipient of the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) award in the technical category of Cloud and Datacenter Management. He currently runs an IT content development business in Winnipeg, Canada.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Smart Contracts#Mainnet#Avm#Venueone#Tinyman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Computers
homenewshere.com

Algorand Virtual Machine Upgrade Fuels Simple, Even More Powerful Smart Contracts

Major protocol upgrade catalyzes wave of DeFi applications building on Algorand, the carbon-negative blockchain network. BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Algorand, the technology company powering the platform for next-generation blockchain-based applications, today announced the availability of the Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM), enhancing the open source blockchain's position as a leading smart contract platform. This upgrade to Algorand's Layer-1 protocol, now available on MainNet, provides robust tools for developers and organizations looking to build applications of the future on fast, scalable, low cost and stable infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market to be Driven by Rising Number of Mobile Subscribers and their Numerous Industrial Applications in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
CELL PHONES
vmware.com

Extreme Performance Series: Monster Database Virtual Machines

The Extreme Performance Series, well known from VMworld, is now extending into a video blog series. Many of the same presenters from VMworld deep dive performance sessions are covering the highlights of recent performance work. In this video, Mark Achtemichuk talks with Todd Muirhead about recent tests with monster database...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Virtual Volume updated, but not reflecting to ESXi / VMware

Virtual Volume updated, but not reflecting to ESXi / VMware. We have two virtual volumes of 100 GB (volume_index and volume_index.r) cloned in a remote copy group. Due to files on the disk growing in space, we stopped the remote copy group, modified the virtual volume to 150 GB and then started the remote copy group. Every operation was successfull in the 3PAR MMC side, but the Virtual machine is still not receiving the updates and the volume is still 100 GB. (Tried with diskpart and diskmgmt, rescanning the disks to check if it could be expanded, but the extra 50 GB are not appearing)
SOFTWARE
cryptonews.com

Ripple Goes Big On NFTs, Ethereum's Upgrade, Algorand's Machine, Multi-Crypto ETF + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Ripple has launched their USD 250m creator fund, which they say fosters innovation in tokenization, with a focus on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The fund aims to provide targeted support for creators, brands, and marketplaces to explore new use cases for NFTs on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), the team said.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Algorand launches virtual machine to increase smart contract capabilities

Blockchain platform Algorand has today announced the launch of the Algorand Virtual Machine, or AVM, a layer-1 protocol upgrade designed to enhance decentralized app scalability for developers and organizations, enable instant transaction finality and sustain a negative carbon output. In addition to these advancements, the AVM will also give developers...
SOFTWARE
Codecademy

What Is a Virtual Machine?

When most people think of virtual machines, they tend to think of those once-futuristic virtual reality sets or a way to play old video games on your modern computer. But those aren't the virtual machines we're talking about here. So, what is a virtual machine exactly, and what do they have to do with developers?
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

How to install VMWare ESXi in a Hyper-V Virtual Machine

VMware ESXi is an enterprise-class, type-1 hypervisor developed by VMware for deploying and serving virtual computers by integrating vital OS components, such as a kernel; since as a type-1 hypervisor, ESXi is not a software application that can be installed on an OS. In this post, we will walk you through the steps on how to successfully install VMWare ESXi in a Hyper-V Virtual Machine on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer.
SOFTWARE
rekkerd.org

Infiltrator multi-effect plugin by Devious Machines updated, on sale at 30% OFF

Plugin Boutique has announced a promotion on Devious Machines’ Infiltrator, a multi-effect plugin featuring a creative multi-effect sequencer that offers a multitude of sound design options. The plugin was just updated to version 1.2, bringing MIDI mapping, new distortion modes, expanded envelope editing, improved sequence design and a loads more...
ELECTRONICS
CoinTelegraph

Want to improve blockchain infrastructure? Work under layer-two solutions

There has been a lot of talk about how blockchain unlocks endless enterprise opportunities. And although all this buzz has not entirely translated to tangible results, the explosion of the decentralized finance and nonfungible token (NFT) markets has laid down markers on what is achievable and how blockchain can truly impact even the most conservative industries.
COMPUTERS
crowdfundinsider.com

Anti-Falsification Program Developed by AP.LLC and Ontology Currently Available to ZAICO Clients

a high-performance, open-source blockchain focused on digital identity and data, writes in a blog dated October 1 that on September 21, 2021, Ontology, in collaboration with AP. LLC, a Japanese consulting company with “strong ties” to local research institutes and researchers, confirmed that their “jointly developed blockchain-based anti-falsification program has been linked to the inventory management system of ZAICO, a Cloud inventory management software company.”
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Money App Ziglu Hits Seedrs Target in 81 Minutes

UK-based money app Ziglu this week its £1 million crowdfund oversubscribed in 81 minutes, beating its previous record of three hours. The campaign was launched on Seedrs, an equity crowdfunding platform. Ziglu is raising equity capital at a pre-money valuation of £85 million. Ziglu’s previous crowdfund on the Seedrs platform...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy