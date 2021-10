The UNC football quarterback has fallen to the bottom of the first round in mock drafts following an underwhelming start to the 2021 season. North Carolina got off to a bad start this season in a disappointing road loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies, and Sam Howell was among the Tar Heels that really struggled in Blacksburg. In the process, scouts and analysts seem to have lost faith in the junior quarterback’s future value in the NFL.

NFL ・ 49 MINUTES AGO