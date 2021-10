ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Rays made a $50,000 contribution to Ken Welch’s campaign to be the next mayor of St. Petersburg. Welch told the Tampa Bay Times that he asked the Rays for “something comparable to the contribution of Rick Kriseman because I’ve been just as strong as a proponent on the County Commission,” referencing his 20-year tenure on the Pinellas board. The donation is not yet reflected in his campaign contribution disclosures, but Welch said it will be listed Sunday.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO