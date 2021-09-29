CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abrupt End

By Asa Baurle
thegeorgeanne.com
 6 days ago

After five years with the team… Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lunsford has been fired. This comes after a slow one and three start to the 2021 season. Athletic director Jared Benko held a press conference Monday to provide some clarity. ”Our current performance does not match our vision...

