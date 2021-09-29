Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau reflects as another uncertain offseason approaches

Earlier this year when the Royals faced the Detroit Tigers after the break, times weren’t great. While the Royals had just swept the Brewers in Milwaukee, they were still 16 games under .500 and the Tigers appeared to be making some moves with their young pitching and their bats had come alive. It appeared that the Tigers’ rebuild had far surpassed the Royals. Since the end of that Brewers series, though, the Royals seem to have maybe picked up steam of their own on their rebuild. They’ve gone 30-28 and done it largely with their young pitching making almost every start. The Tigers had climbed to four games under .500 before that series, but from the start of the Royals sweeping them until now, they’re 27-27. They’ve been doing well for longer than the Royals, starting 9-24 and going 65-54 since, but it does appear that these two ships are converging once again. I think the futures are bright for both organizations. It seems likely that the Tigers will finish ahead of the Royals, but four of the first five series between these two teams this year have ended in a sweep, so if the Royals can sweep them again, it’ll at least make it a race for third place.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO