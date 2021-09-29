CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporium, PA

Fly direct to this Pennsylvania mountain

By Emily Mack
Houston Agent Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtop Murray’s Mountain in Emporium, PA is a pilot’s fantasy: a fly-in ranch featuring a 1,700-foot airport runway! The unusual property type has an official right of way to the nearby airstrip. And with a lot size of 2,350 square feet, the single-family home also boasts three bedrooms, three full baths, a walk-in pantry, an open-concept living room and dining room… plus breathtaking views of Pennsylvania’s Cameron County terrain.

