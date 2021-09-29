CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator Lee working on exemptions to Biden vaccine mandate

By Mary Richards
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Utah Sen. Mike Lee is fighting President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate from the floor of the U.S. Senate. Utah’s senior senator says the mandate contradicts the U.S. Constitution, and he has new bills that would allow for personal exemptions. The senator said his office has received...

The Independent

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a 'real possibility'

To get around Republican obstruction, President Joe Biden Biden said Tuesday that Democrats are considering a change to the Senate s filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation's debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default.The president's surprise remarks come as the Senate is tangled in a fiscally dangerous standoff over a vote that's needed to suspend the nation's debt limit and allow the federal government to continue borrowing to pay down its balances. Congress has just days to act before the Oct. 18 deadline when the Treasury Department has warned it will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kslnewsradio.com

Biden vaccine mandate brings nearly 1K people to committee meeting

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly a thousand people showed up in person, or joined online, for a meeting Monday of the Business and Labor interim committee at Utah’s capitol. Almost all of them oppose President Joe Biden’s order for a business vaccine mandate. The chair of the committee, Sen. Curt...
PHARMACEUTICALS
State
Utah State
TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
U.S. POLITICS
Salt Lake Tribune

Mike Lee goes all-in against vaccine mandates

Good Monday morning Utah! Thanks for reading “The Rundown”. 📢 Let me know what’s on your mind? Keep sending me your story ideas, feedback on this newsletter or whatever else you may be thinking. I read every single message. Send me an email or find me on Twitter @SchottHappens. Get...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc27.com

Lawmakers call out Biden administration for extending Canadian border restriction

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats and Republicans are calling out the Biden administration for extending the restriction at the Canadian border. “I think it’s an outrage,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Gillibrand is disappointed travel restrictions at the Canadian border will remain in place at least until October 21. “We need...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Senator Dr. Roger Marshall On President Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Creating A National Security Crisis

Senator Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about his legislation preventing dishonorable discharges for U.S. service members opting out of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Marshall says we are seeing a national security crisis created by President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate for the military. Marshall believes the CDC and White House must acknowledge natural immunity being better than the vaccination for protecting against covid because if they don’t, we will see the mandates affect not just the military but hospitals and other areas as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
North Country Public Radio

Court allows religious exemptions to state vaccine mandate until October

Ryan FinnertyCourt allows religious exemptions to state vaccine mandate until October. Starting Monday, all healthcare workers in New York must be vaccinated for COIVD-19 under a state mandate. But workers seeking a religious exemption to that order have been given a temporary reprieve. A federal judge now says New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

OSHA cannot constitutionally coerce people into vaccinations

President Joe Biden says he will have federal regulators make employers require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or else they'll have to pay for continuous testing of the unvaccinated. That plan raises a serious constitutional problem: The federal government lacks the power to coerce people into vaccinations. The Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Biden’s challenge to Mitch McConnell: Go ahead, burn the place down

On Monday, President Biden shocked the political world by refusing to promise that the battle over the debt limit will be resolved without the United States defaulting on its debts, which would unleash economic calamity. “No, I can’t,” Biden said, when asked whether he could guarantee resolution. “That’s up to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cnycentral.com

New York defends healthcare worker vaccine mandate without religious exemption

The New York State Health Department has vigorously defended its Covid vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Last week U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd handed down a Temporary Restraining Order blocking the state from implementing a vaccine mandate without a religious exemption. Earlier this week Judge Hurd extended the state's deadline to October 12th only for healthcare workers who have made legitimate requests for religious exemptions from being mandated to take the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH

