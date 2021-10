If you’re looking for a way to keep up your fitness regimen at home, then you need to check out the Bowflex deals going on right now. The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Version 2 Adjustable Dumbbells are on sale now at Amazon for just $399. Regularly priced at $549, you’ll save $150 when you order today, plus get free two-day shipping for Prime members. This set of dumbbells comes with a two-year warranty on plates and parts for your peace of mind. Each dumbbell adjusts from just 5 pounds all the way up to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments up to 25 pounds, so you can get the exact workout that’s right for you.

FITNESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO