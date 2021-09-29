Maples#Ablaze

Here in the North Country, we get to enjoy three fall color seasons. The first up are the red maples, which were at peak this past week in much of the area, sporting countless shades of red, orange, and yellow. Then come the aspen, which should peak in the coming week, with their golden hues. And, finally, by the middle of October, the smoky gold of the tamarack provide our last burst of color before the grays of November. It’s the best time of year, so get out and enjoy all that the North Country has to offer!