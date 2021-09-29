Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Reportedly Got Matching Tattoos Meaning ‘Partnership’ and ‘Survival’

The case of Gabby Petito's disappearance continues and has been getting a lot of attention on social media, particularly from true crime enthusiasts on TikTok. While the remains that match Petito's description were found in the Grand Teton National Park on Sunday, there has not been official confirmation that it is actually the vlogger's body at this time. However, her fiancé Brian Laundrie, is currently missing. Laundrie was formally named a person of interest in the case this week, and on Saturday, he was reported missing, with his family saying that they hadn't seen or had contact with him since Tuesday.

