Relationship Advice

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Reportedly Got Matching Tattoos Meaning ‘Partnership’ and ‘Survival’

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
As the investigation into Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie continues, evidence continues to reveal just how complicated the couple’s relationship was. While there are indications of a toxic relationship, there was also a clear love for each other at one point. Petito was not shy about sharing the better parts of her time with Laundrie over Instagram. This visual documentation revealed that the two had matching tattoos on their hands.

just sayn'
6d ago

oh dear lord that precious little one. classic battered woman. HE KILLED HER AND LOST HIS SOUL TO THE 😈 🤬. One way or another DEATH AWAITS HIM. BY HIS OWN HAND OR LIFE IN PRISON. Good enough for you.

Cajun Gal
6d ago

I bet he told his parents it was an accident, he loved her and begged them to help hide him. They obviously fell for it. They are as guilty as he is now. He took Gabbys life and ruined everyone else's.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

