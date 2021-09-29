CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

National Eagle Center Kicks Off Phase 1 of $27 Million Expansion

visitwinona.com
 7 days ago

The National Eagle Center was joined by elected officials, project architect, supporters and community partners at a press conference on Monday, September 27th to unveil the new branding for the Center, and announce the kick-off of Phase I of the multi-year $27 million renovation and expansion along with major new gifts. In addition, officials announced the Center will close on October 25 until Spring 2022 to complete the Phase I renovations.

visitwinona.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownfocus.us

Ribbon-cutting kicks off event center’s grand opening

Doors opened to the general public for the first time on September 20 at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center (ITMEC) in Virginia. Entertainment, refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony began a week of activities at the new arena and convention venue. After musician Doug Ellis performed in the ITMEC’s lobby,...
VIRGINIA, MN
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Adds Nearly 128 Acre Easement To Agricultural Land Preservation Program

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Wednesday announced the county purchased 127.7 acres of farmland to add to its Agricultural Land Preservation Program, an initiative to preserve farmland in the county. “Agriculture plays a vital role in Howard County, supporting our economy and our environment,” said Ball. “Our farms provide locally grown food, minimize our environmental footprint, and create jobs. As we confront the threat of climate change, we must enact thoughtful policy that ensures we protect and preserve agricultural land and support the many people whose livelihoods depend on our farms.” The overall cost of the easement is $5.4 million, the county said. It will be funded by a quarter of the 1% local transfer tax that is dedicated to the program. A farmer whose land meets certain size and soil criteria can offer to sell a perpetual easement to the County, while owning the land and continuing to farm, the county said. The easement is an addition to the almost 22,900 acres that is already part of the program.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
visitwinona.com

Flyway Trail Winona Connector

The new Flyway Trail Winona Connector is perfect for walking and bicycling and includes use of the Highway 54 Interstate Bridge and the John A. Latsch Historical Wagon Bridge as well as the new 842-foot bridge over the Burlington-Northern Santa Fe railroad. Watching train traffic from above is a must-see for kids and adults alike. The total distance from the wagon bridge on Latsch Island in Winona to WI-Hwy 35 is just over 1 mile, one way.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Mississippi River#Museum#The National Eagle Center#Cfre#State#Lhb Architects
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Rec Center expansion could cost about $9 million more than expected. Elected officials will discuss Monday

The pending expansion of the valley’s recreation center may cost about $9 million more than expected. Town and county officials will discuss how to handle what the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department calls a “budget shortfall” Monday. Voters gave the town of Jackson and Teton County the green light...
TETON COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy