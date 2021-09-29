CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Judge dismisses police suit challenging Denver coronavirus vaccine mandate

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdHPY_0cCEsXMw00
© Getty Images

A judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by police officers challenging Denver’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, concluding that the officers failed to follow protocol for opposing such a policy.

A group of seven Denver police officers sued the city last week, contending that it did not have the power to enforce the vaccine mandate under its local disaster emergency, which Mayor Michael Hancock declared at the onset of the pandemic.

Judge Shelley Gillman tossed the lawsuit, contending that the court does not have the authority to rule on the case because the plaintiffs did not go through all of their legal options within the city first, Randy Corporon, the attorney representing the police officers, confirmed to The Hill on Thursday.

The city law, according to Gilman, is only relevant for state agencies. She said the officers should have first filed an appeal against the vaccine mandate to the health board before taking legal action, according to The Associated Press.

The mandate, which Hancock announced last month, requires that all city employees and private-sector workers in high-risk settings be inoculated against the coronavirus by Thursday.

Corporon told The Hill that the officers are filing a petition with the Denver Board of Health on Friday, which was the option left open to them by the judge. He said Friday is the final day the plaintiffs are able to file a petition.

He also said more plaintiffs will be added to the case.

Lawyers representing the city said that of the seven officers who signed on to the lawsuit, four were exempted from the mandate and one was denied an exemption for writing a reason that was not accepted by the city.

The lawsuit contended that the city should have implemented the vaccine mandate by following a longer process that is written in state law, according to the AP.

The officers also argued that Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) had revoked Colorado's emergency order back in July.

Ninety-four percent of Denver city employees have abided by the vaccine mandate, according to the AP.

Andrea Webber, records administrator for Denver’s public safety department, revealed that as of Wednesday 12 officers were expected to hand in their resignations or retire from the police department — which is made of 1,500 officers — because of the vaccine requirement, according to the AP.

Corporon told The Hill that the plaintiffs are “still marching forward.”

“If we're unsuccessful at this level then we will be entitled to go back to court, and we will,” he added.

Updated 6:22 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
City
Gilman, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
CBS News

California oil spill may have been caused by a ship's anchor: The pipeline was "pulled like a bow string"

Long Beach, California — A ship's anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn't quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online. Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
CNN

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Washington (CNN) — Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and,...
BUSINESS
CBS News

New York City police union leader resigns after FBI raids his office and home

The head of a major New York City police union has resigned after FBI agents raided his house and the union's offices Tuesday morning. According to a letter the Sergeants Benevolent Association's board sent to the union members, President Ed Mullins agreed to step down from his position after the board asked for his resignation, CBS New York reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

The Hill

350K+
Followers
40K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy