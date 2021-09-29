Starlink coverage update and more: 6 biggest takeaways from Elon Musk's Code chat

Virgin Orbit plans to open up space using a unique method. The gleaming white Boeing 747 is unassuming on the ground, steaming lazily until it’s ready for takeoff. It rolls off toward the the Pacific Ocean until it soars up into pale blue sky, just like any other plane would. Except this plane has the LauncherOne rocket onboard, which just dropped from under the left wing before blasting off into space.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO