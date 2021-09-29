CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starlink coverage update and more: 6 biggest takeaways from Elon Musk's Code chat

By Mike Brown
Inverse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to go to space? The Tesla Roadster shows how you, too, could visit soon. In a wide-ranging interview with Kara Swisher at the 2021 Code Conference on Tuesday, liveblogged by The Verge, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk outlined his dreams of a much larger Starlink constellation, far cheaper spaceflights, and even a giant Starship-powered telescope. And perhaps unsurprisingly, Musk couldn’t resist a jab at Blue Origin.

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

Inverse

Elon Musk shares jaw-dropping video of best design feature

The Tesla Model Y may be a compact SUV, but it packs an expansive view of the skies. On Wednesday, CEO Elon Musk retweeted a video of the car driving the streets of New York City originally posted by the Tesla account on Monday. But if you weren’t aware of one of Tesla’s most eye-catching design choices, you might not realize it’s footage taken from a car at all.
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Elon Musk hires Sanjay Bhargava to bring Starlink to India

As Elon Musk aims to provide cheaper internet services to more and more parts of the world, his aerospace company SpaceX has appointed former. as country director of India for its satellite-based internet service. Starlink. . Bhargava took to social networking platform Linkedin to share the news. He wrote that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

Tesla's Q3 production numbers will shock you (and other automakers)

Tesla finally delivers ... SpaceX leaves the ISS ... Elon Musk sends Bezos his condolences. It’s the free edition of Musk Reads #267 — subscribe now to receive two more emails later this week. Last week,. subscribers got a taste of Mars. This week, subscribers will hear from Xiaofan Zhang,...
BUSINESS
Elon Musk
Kara Swisher
Jeff Bezos
Richard Branson
Ars Technica

Revealed: The secret notes of Blue Origin leaders trying to catch SpaceX

About three years ago, Blue Origin officials knew they were behind, failing to deliver on their founder's grandiose vision. With Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos had long talked about building a world-class space transportation company and had even gone so far as to trademark "Build a Road to Space." But despite being nearly two decades old, Blue Origin had not built a road to space, nor even launched an orbital rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk hints at vehicle default paint color update

It appears that the era of white Teslas is about to end. A recent Elon Musk tweet suggested that it may be time to update Tesla’s standard vehicle paint option from its current Pearl White Multi-Coat to something new. The CEO even seemed to hint that a beloved color may be due for a comeback.
CARS
Inverse

Elon Musk shares electrifying video of rocket during storm

SpaceX’s next rocket is already making a dramatic impression. On Saturday, CEO Elon Musk shared a video on Twitter of the company’s Texas facility, where teams are hard at work on the upcoming Starship rocket. The fully-reusable Starship, designed to one day send humans to Mars, is preparing for its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Space Tourism#Starlink#Hubble Space Telescope#Space Travel#Verge#New Shepard#Blue Origin
fxempire.com

Dogecoin Fans Swoon Over Elon Musk’s Floki Update

Elon Musk has posted an updated picture of his Shiba Inu puppy named Floki. The Tesla chief’s newest member of the family has meme-coin investors dreaming big. Considering that Musk’s tweet includes a picture Floki on a Tesla, investors are hoping it means that it won’t be long before the EV maker accepts Dogecoin payments. Doge, a Shiba Inu Japanese breed dog, is the mascot of the Dogecoin project.
PETS
insideevs.com

Objective PBS Special: Tesla's Elon Musk On Overcoming Adversity

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
INDUSTRY
SpaceX
Electric Vehicles
NASA
Economy
Industry
Tesla
Inverse

SpaceX Crew-3 launch date, time, and astronauts for the post-Inspiration4 mission

SpaceX is not waiting around to host its next passenger mission. On Thursday, NASA announced its next crewed mission to the International Space Station will launch no earlier than 2:43 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, October 30. The Crew-3 mission will be SpaceX’s fourth crewed mission for NASA, and its fifth crewed mission overall after its successful Inspiration4 civilian flight last month.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

Virgin Orbit: What it was like to witness latest launch

Virgin Orbit plans to open up space using a unique method. The gleaming white Boeing 747 is unassuming on the ground, steaming lazily until it’s ready for takeoff. It rolls off toward the the Pacific Ocean until it soars up into pale blue sky, just like any other plane would. Except this plane has the LauncherOne rocket onboard, which just dropped from under the left wing before blasting off into space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Austonia

Austin's YETI has a message for Elon Musk that can be seen from space

Austin cooler brand YETI rolled out another cheeky Austin-centric billbboard downtown, hinting at the billionaire space race and Texas' Elon Musk in a nature-focused ad. "See Space. Save Billions," the billboard reads in front of a picturesque starry night scene. The ad is a reminder to embrace the outdoors, Yeti Vice President of Marketing Paulie Dery told Business Insider.
AUSTIN, TX
CleanTechnica

Elon Musk Talks Tesla, Taxes, Tesla’s Stock, & More At CodeCon 2021

Tesla’s Elon Musk was interviewed by Kara Swisher at CodeCon 2021 today. He talked about a variety of issues there, including Tesla, taxes and stock options, Tesla’s stock price, his tweets, the SEC, and more. The full interview is below, and I’m going to touch upon a few things he talked about and share some thoughts.
STOCKS
talesbuzz.com

World’s richest man, Elon Musk, sending Bezos silver medal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk — who’s now worth over $210 billion and has surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person — said he’ll send the Amazon founder a silver medal and a “giant statue” of the number 2. “I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Elon Musk: 'It's Not Possible to Destroy Crypto' But Governments Can Slow It Down

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Image: Shutterstock. Elon Musk said the U.S. government should "do nothing" when it comes to regulating the crypto space. He added that China might've taken its strict stance on digital assets partly because "cryptocurrency is fundamentally aimed at reducing the power of a centralized government." While...
ECONOMY

