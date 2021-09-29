Faribault Rotary ready to spread the warmth

Rotarians love giving back to our community as we live by the motto of “Service Above Self.”. This is Faribault Rotary Club’s fourth year of hosting Warm Our Community which is an event where we give away winter outerwear to school age students in the Faribault community. We have a heart to see school age children receive warm coats, snow pants, boots and other items for our long Minnesota winters! This year we feel that there will be a great need and in past years we have always had a greater demand for outerwear than we have been able to supply. Our best estimate is that we were able to provide 100 families and hundreds of local youth with needed outerwear during the Warm Our Community event last year.