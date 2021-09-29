Another defendant in DPS sex sting found guilty

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Nine of 10 men arrested in a Texas DPS sting in 2017 targeting online solicitation for sex with minors around Wichita Falls have now had their cases resolved.

The latest is 29-year-old Gregory Mayo of Iowa Park.

Most of the defendants decided to plead guilty, but Mayo asked for a jury trial and then for the jury to set his punishment.

The jury in 89th District Court returned a guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon, September 29, 2021, after sending several notes to the judge, including asking what “induced” means in the legal definition of entrapment.

At one point the jury sent word that they were deadlocked, 10 for guilty, one not guilty and one undecided. The judge instructed them to continue their deliberation.

The defense filed a motion earlier to dismiss the charge on grounds of entrapment by a DPS agent posing online as a minor and offering to meet the defendant for deviate sexual intercourse.

Mayo’s attorney argued that agents harassed Mayo with repeated text messages even after he stopped communicating and had stated he would not pay for sex acts.

The attorney argued the solicitation sting went far beyond affording the defendant an opportunity to commit an offense. The motion was denied.

This verdict leaves one defendant of the original 10 still awaiting his day in court.

The jury sentenced Mayo to 10 years probation, and he will have to register as a sex offender. Judge Barnard, at the request of the DA’s Office, ordered 180 days in jail as a condition of probation.

Stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the jury’s verdict on punishment for Mayo.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.