After two marathon days, Long Ma made short work of his opponents at the final table to claim his first World Series of Poker bracelet. Ma, a 35-year-old from Dallas, cut through his final four foes in about an hour Tuesday at the Rio to win the $500 buy-in The Reunion No-limit Hold’em event for $514,604. Ma said he was “a little bit tired” for the final table after playing 15 hours on the first day and 17 hours on the second as the field of 12,973 entries in Event 4 of the WSOP was culled.

GAMBLING ・ 20 HOURS AGO