CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NY governor seeking to raise $25 million ahead of next year's primary

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLhWt_0cCEpcwK00
© Getty

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is seeking to raise $25 million by the summer of 2022 ahead of that year's Democratic gubernatorial primary, The New York Times reported.

Hochul had about $1.75 million on hand in early August, according to the Times. The newspaper noted that it appeared Hochul was relying on large donations rather than small-dollar contributions, and her campaign had recently hired a consulting firm that works specifically on grassroots fundraising.

“Of course, Governor Hochul is also setting up a strong, well-funded campaign to win in 2022, and she is grateful for the outpouring of support she has received thus far,” Meredith Kelly, an adviser to Hochul, told the Times, noting that Hochul had lately been focused on tackling the devastation of Hurricane Ida and COVID-19 in the state.

Hochul, the state's former lieutenant governor, became governor in late August after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned following a bombshell report initiated by state Attorney General Letitia James (D) that found that he had sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former New York state employees.

Before she took her oath of office, Hochul had already announced that she would run for a full term in 2022.

Several other Democrats are reportedly considering entering the race, including James and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio . New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams recently launched an exploratory committee, according to the Times.

Several Republicans are seeking their party's nomination including Rudy Giulani’s son, Andrew Giulani; Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (R).

The Hill has reached out to Kelly for comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Facebook whistleblower's attorney says there's 'more to come'

An attorney for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Wednesday there was still "more to come" regarding her revelations about the company’s purported failure to address the harmful effects of its platforms. Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, gathered thousands of documents detailing internal research on harm caused by the platform...
INTERNET
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in September.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders on Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact the country and global economy would face if the U.S. hits the debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The Hill

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced it would temporarily allow student borrowers to claim credit on all federal loan and repayment programs toward forgiveness. The agency said it was doing so to "restore the promise" of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which cancels student loans for individuals who have worked in qualifying public service for 10 years and made 10 years worth of payments on federal loans.
COLLEGES
The Hill

The Hill

350K+
Followers
40K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy