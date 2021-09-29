NY governor seeking to raise $25 million ahead of next year's primary

© Getty

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is seeking to raise $25 million by the summer of 2022 ahead of that year's Democratic gubernatorial primary, The New York Times reported.

Hochul had about $1.75 million on hand in early August, according to the Times. The newspaper noted that it appeared Hochul was relying on large donations rather than small-dollar contributions, and her campaign had recently hired a consulting firm that works specifically on grassroots fundraising.

“Of course, Governor Hochul is also setting up a strong, well-funded campaign to win in 2022, and she is grateful for the outpouring of support she has received thus far,” Meredith Kelly, an adviser to Hochul, told the Times, noting that Hochul had lately been focused on tackling the devastation of Hurricane Ida and COVID-19 in the state.

Hochul, the state's former lieutenant governor, became governor in late August after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned following a bombshell report initiated by state Attorney General Letitia James (D) that found that he had sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former New York state employees.

Before she took her oath of office, Hochul had already announced that she would run for a full term in 2022.

Several other Democrats are reportedly considering entering the race, including James and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio . New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams recently launched an exploratory committee, according to the Times.

Several Republicans are seeking their party's nomination including Rudy Giulani’s son, Andrew Giulani; Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (R).

The Hill has reached out to Kelly for comment.