CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Personal Safety app now lets Pixel owners automatically record a video during an emergency

By Mishaal Rahman
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonal Safety is a preinstalled app on Pixel phones that adds features like car crash detection, location sharing during an emergency, and nearby crisis alerts. The latest update to the app adds a new feature called “emergency SOS” that lets Pixel users tap the power button 5 times to quickly call emergency services, share info with emergency contacts, and automatically record a video.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

How to turn off ads on a Samsung phone

Knowing how to turn off ads on a Samsung phone is one sure-fire way to get rid of the advert pop-ups that can make using Samsung's stellar phones a pain. Unfortunately, there’s isn’t a guaranteed and straightforward way to stop the ads from appearing altogether. However, there are a few methods that will help manage the situation and reduce the number of pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Windows 11 and Android apps: They're coming eventually, but Microsoft hasn't said when

One of the more exciting Windows 11 features Microsoft teased at its announcement event earlier this year was the ability to use Android apps on Windows devices. But if you were excited about Microsoft bringing Android apps to its app store, we've got bad news. Though Windows 11 will be released on Oct. 5 (with a staggered rollout), Android apps won't actually be part of Windows 11 on launch day. A date still hasn't been confirmed for when they will be available to the public.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Video Recording#Video Camera#The Personal Safety#Google Play#Googlepixels Telegram#Sos#Google Account
SlashGear

Pixel 6 Pro Camera app reveals upcoming features

Google’s Pixel phones have never had the best camera hardware in the market, but Google proved its photography prowess by compensating for it with advanced algorithms and AI. After many generations, Google is seemingly ready to upgrade its imaging sensors while still relying on software to make up for what hardware might lack. Google is, of course, still mum on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s camera features, but a teardown of the Camera app, fortunately, provides hints of what’s to come.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Google
Android Headlines

The Pixel 6 Series May Let You Remove Objects From Photos

The Google Pixel 6 series may come with an object removal feature for photos. Among numerous other camera features that are reported to be unique to these two devices. According to a new report from XDA, a handful of different features are to be included with Google’s upcoming smartphones. Keep in mind most of these are rumored features from an anonymous source. So until they’re confirmed by Google, they’re not necessarily guaranteed.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Pixel 6 launch date just tipped by Google's own app

More evidence of a possible release date for the Google Pixel 6 has been found within Google's own camera app. XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman posted on Twitter (via Notebookcheck) that he'd found the date flag "10-27-2021" relating to a mandatory update that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users will have to download on or after this day. No other Pixels are marked to download this update, Rahman adds.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Apple Now Lets Customers Rate and Review Pre-Installed Apps on the App Store

Spotted first by 9to5Mac, Apple now lets users leave a zero to five-star rating for a number of its pre-installed apps, further enabling users to write their reviews. At the time of writing, the Podcasts app, which has faced a flurry of criticism, has a 2 out of 5-star rating out of 156 reviews, with other Apple apps varying.
CELL PHONES
videomaker.com

The Google Pixel 6 could get an app similar to Photoshop

The XDA Developers website has published details regarding an unreleased version of the camera app that will ship with Google’s Pixel 6 phone. The Pixel 6 series of phones come with a new, custom-made Google Tensor chip to boost performance when editing photographs. Referencing software provided by an unnamed source, the XDA team has set out a range of exciting image processing functions expected with the new phones.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Clubhouse now lets users record streamings, share clips, more

After all the buzz of its pre-launch, Clubhouse is still releasing new tools for users who still want to engage with its community. The app is introducing Universal Search, Clips, Replay, and Spatial Audio. One of the things users weren’t able to do until now is search for rooms on...
LIFESTYLE
Android Authority

Pixel owners in an emergency can send for help faster with this app update

The Personal Safety app, pre-installed on all of Google’s Pixel phones, just received an update. It adds a new feature, Emergency SOS, that’s activated when a person quickly presses the Pixel’s power button five times. When activated, this action can automatically call emergency services, record a video, and more. No...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple finally lets you rate its apps on the App Store

Apple’s stock apps on the App Store have long been exempt from getting user reviews and ratings, unlike all the third-party applications. It seems as though those times are finally over since said apps have now been opened to criticism, and people are not holding back on it. To specify,...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy