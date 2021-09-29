Personal Safety app now lets Pixel owners automatically record a video during an emergency
Personal Safety is a preinstalled app on Pixel phones that adds features like car crash detection, location sharing during an emergency, and nearby crisis alerts. The latest update to the app adds a new feature called “emergency SOS” that lets Pixel users tap the power button 5 times to quickly call emergency services, share info with emergency contacts, and automatically record a video.www.xda-developers.com
