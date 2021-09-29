96 Loyalty Quotes That Will Help Build Honesty and Trust

Loyalty is a very important part of meaningful relationships—it’s a strong foundation for trust, honesty, and caring. Your loyalty, when it’s earned, is one of the most valuable things you can give someone. It’s also important to note that loyalty is a two-way street and you should give and expect loyalty in equal measure! Loyalty takes teamwork—and we just so happen to have teamwork quotes as well. It’s also an important quality in a leader, which these leadership quotes reinforce. These loyalty quotes will inspire you to practice loyalty and also stand by what it really means—and how loyalty is important to relationships with friends, family, romantic partners, your craft, and even yourself. We’ve got some self-love quotes to further develop that last crucial relationship! And for more inspiring words of wisdom, read these strength quotes that’ll inspire you even in the hard times.