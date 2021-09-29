CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart releases list of hottest ‘kid-tested’ toys for 2021 holidays

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( WGNO ) — Amid seemingly endless shipping delays that businesses face in 2021 , it’s never too early to start searching for that perfect toy to give during the holidays.

On Wednesday, Walmart released its list of the 39 hottest toys, as chosen “by real kids,” according to a news release . The children, ages 2 to 12 , participate on the Walmart Toy Board and are “known for their expertise and passion on toys,” a spokesperson told Nexstar in an email.

“This year, we’re proud to help customers plan ahead and shop the most sought-after toys now with our Top-Rated by Kids Toy List as their guide,” said Steve Ronchetto, vice president of toys at Walmart U.S., in a statement.

Dollar Tree breaks the $1 price barrier as costs soar

The toys met with approval were divided by different themes, including, “Awakening Imagination,” “Fresh Air Fun,” “Not-So-Pretend Pets” and “Timeless Toys,” among others.

It’s the eighth time that the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company has released its Top-Rated by Kids Toy List. Walmart, which has approximately 10,500 stores, said it has “more than doubled its toy assortment” this year.

See the full list from Walmart below.

Awakening Imagination

  1. 1:10 RC Hot Wheels Rhimomite ($59.00) – Walmart Exclusive
2. Barbie Extra Doll & Vanity Playset ($59.00) – Walmart Exclusive

3. Batman RC All-Terrain Vehicle ($49.97)

4. Bluey 4WD Campervan Playset ($49.44)

5. Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem Track Set ($49.97)

6. L.O.L. Surprise OMG House ($229.00)

7. Monster Jam Truck Wash Set ($29.97)

8. Rainbow High Color Change Car ($49.88)

Edutainment Expression

9. Crayola Creative Fun Double Easel ($44.88) – Walmart Exclusive

10. Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Learning Bot ($49.44)

11. Kinetic Sand Sandisfactory ($19.94)

12. VTech KidiZoom PrintCam ($71.00)

Fresh Air Fun

13. 12V Jeep Gladiator Children’s Ride On in a variety of colors ($369.00) – Walmart Exclusive

14. Fisher-Price Bouncesational Bounce House with Built-in Pump ($69.00) – Walmart Exclusive

15. HALO Supreme Big Wheel Scooter in a variety of colors ($39.93) – Walmart Exclusive

16. Jetson Hali X Luminous Extreme-Terrain Hoverboard in a variety of colors ($178.00) – Walmart Exclusive

17. Kryptonics 28” Cruiser Skateboard in a variety of colors ($24.97) – Walmart Exclusive

18. Monster Jam 24V Grave Digger Ride On in a variety of colors ($449.00) – Walmart Exclusive

19. Razor Miniature Dirt Rocket MX125 Electric-Powered Dirt Bike ($179.00) – Walmart Exclusive

Not-So-Pretend Pets

20. furReal Sweet Jammiecorn Unicorn ($29.96)

21. LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Fish Tank ($29.97) – Walmart Exclusive

22. Magic Mixies Cauldron in a variety of colors ($59.00); Launches Oct. 1 Walmart Exclusive Color

23. Na! Na! Na! Surprise Kitty-Cat Camper ($94.00)

24. VTech Hover Pup ($24.97) – Walmart Exclusive

25. Disney’s Raya and The Last Dragon Color Splash Raya and Sisu ($32.44)

26. Jurassic World Stomp N’ Escape Tyrannosaurus Rex ($39.97)

27. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle ($69.97)

28. Paw Patrol Movie Tower ($149.00)

29. Ryan’s World Rocketship ($81.00) – Walmart Exclusive

30. Spark Create Imagine Cocomelon Bus ($29.97) – Walmart Exclusive

31. Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu ($79.00)

Timeless Toys

32. Baby Alive Lulu Achoo ($52.00)

33. Barbie Blonde and Black Hair Styling Head Tie-dye ($29.84)

34. Flybar 6V Bumper Car ($99.00) – Walmart Exclusive

35. Giant Sorry ($24.86)

36. My Little Pony Fashion Ponies in a variety of characters ($15.44) – Walmart Exclusive

37. Nerf Hyper Mach 100 ($73.00)

38. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Playset ($19.96)

39. Marvel Spider-Man Super Web Slinger ($19.87)

