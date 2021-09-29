CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

300 workers agree to settle group home strike as more loom

By SUSAN HAIGH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cCEoWLN00

More than 300 unionized group home and day program workers on Wednesday called off a threatened strike after settling a new labor contract that workers say will finally allow them to afford health insurance.

Rob Baril, president of the New England Health Care Employees Union, District 1199, SEIU, said he hopes the two-year salary and benefits package reached with Network Human Services, also known as Network Inc., will become a template for other yet-to-be settled labor contracts with group home providers. Hundreds of workers at different agencies across the state are still threatening to walk out if new labor agreements are not reached next month.

“Some of our members have waited over 15 years to get compensated with wages and benefits that truly reward their hard work,” Baril said in a statement. “This contract sets a high bar for other operators to come to the table and give workers a fair chance to improve our lives.”

While the strike at Network Inc., which provides services to people with developmental disabilities, was called off, about 200 workers are still threatening to strike at Whole Life Inc. on Oct. 5. Also, two additional strike notices were delivered Wednesday to Sunrise Northeast Inc. and Alternative Services-Connecticut Inc., affecting 160 and 100 workers respectively. They’re planning to walk out on Oct. 12.

The union said more strike votes are happening at multiple community group home agencies across the state. Some of the nonprofit agencies, however, have said they’ve been unable to settle contracts because they’re still waiting for additional state funds authorized three months ago to increase wages and benefits for group home workers. Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration has said the money will be provided retroactively.

The agreement announced Wednesday, which relies on the additional Medicaid funding, is effective retroactively to July and expires in March 2023. It includes up to a 90% reduction in health insurance premium costs, an increase in the employer’s pension contribution to 9.5% and wage increases for all workers, according to the union.

The new contract increases the current minimum wage of $14.75 an hour to $17.25 an hour by July 2022. More experienced employees will receive a 5% increase for 2021 and an increase for 2022.

Jennifer Brown, a union member and group home worker for multiple agencies, said she couldn’t afford insurance at Sunrise Northeast or Network because “we don’t make as much as they want to charge for the insurance.” She called the new contract with Network a “great victory” for the workers.

“We work hard, We work the storms. We worked through the pandemic. We’re still working,” she said during an online news conference. “But the thing is, for us to work so hard, the insurance is disgusting. And now, with the victory that we got ... the rate of insurance is going to be better. The pay rate is going to go up. It’s just overwhelming.”

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

‘Agencies Need To Step Up’: Group Home Workers Vote To Strike As Union Contract Negotiations Stall

More than 600 group home union workers at two Connecticut nonprofit agencies have voted to strike next month as they seek new contracts with employers. Specifically, union members and leaders accused the agencies of two things: avoiding bargaining meetings and a reluctance to secure state and federal funding that has been set aside for improvements to the industry and its workforce.
LABOR ISSUES
WANE-TV

Indiana long-term care facilities trying to get more workers vaccinated as federal mandate looms

INDIANAPOLIS — With a possible deadline for the federal vaccine mandate looming, state records show many long-term care facility staff members remain unvaccinated. According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 42% of the state’s long-term care facility staff members remain unvaccinated as of August 29, the last update provided.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
WIVB

Vaccine deadline looms for state healthcare workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In just a few days, all New York State healthcare workers are mandated to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This applies to all staff at nursing homes, long-term care facilities and hospitals. “If you’re a healthcare worker, Monday is the big...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Strike Deadline Looms For Nurses and Other Health Care Workers.

Catholic Health in Western New York,is making service changes starting tomorrow. With a strike deadline looming, Mercy Hospital will divert ambulances to other facilities and suspend all inpatient elective surgeries. The Health Care provider is currently in contract negotiations with the Union representing nurses and health care workers. A strike...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Group Home#Loom#District 1199#Seiu#Network Human Services#Network Inc#Whole Life Inc#Sunrise Northeast Inc#Medicaid
13 WHAM

Union workers on strike at Mercy Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Some 2,000 union workers at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo went on strike Friday morning. At 6 a.m., nurses, technologists, clerical staff, aides, dietary and other service workers represented by Communications Workers of America walked off the job demanding fair wages and safe staffing guarantees from the Catholic Health System.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

“Unsustainable and Unhealthy”: As IATSE Workers Go Public, Pressure Mounts on Studios Amid Looming Strike

Makeup artist Kristina Frisch learned quickly that COVID-19 hadn’t slowed the pace of work in film and television production. After accepting her first full-time job following pandemic-related shutdowns, she discovered the gig would entail working six-day weeks for the entire shoot and never being able to break for lunch (she could eat while working). Then, during the shoot, “I went five days without seeing my children,” Frisch says, a new record for her. Overall, after quarantine, “It was like, we got shut down, so we now have to work longer and harder.” For months, crewmembers have shared stories like this one...
LABOR ISSUES
Buffalo News

Catholic Health-CWA talks come down to the wire as strike threat looms

As day turned to night Thursday, negotiators sought progress during 11th-hour contract talks that will determine whether about 2,000 workers would strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo. If a deal is not reached, it is expected that those workers will be on the picket line in front of Mercy...
BUFFALO, NY
Intelligencer

Kroger Workers Agree to New Contract

Workers at the 10 Upper Ohio Valley Kroger stores have a new, three-year contract. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776KS President Wendell Young said the new agreement garnered 55% of the vote. “(That percentage) is not decisive in a huge way in either direction,” he said. “It just shows...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
yourerie

Workers at Erie Strayer on strike

Erie City Council to vote on stormwater management fee. Erie Homecoming Events at Bayfront Convention Center. Bridge replacement in Harborcreek to close Bartlett Road for four to six weeks. United Airlines terminating employees not vaccinated for COVID-19 Full power to be restored to several buildings affected by underground fire. Cutest...
ERIE, PA
WSET

Groups feeding health care workers take on more hospitals, raise $50,000

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Several groups across the region have stepped up to feed health care workers and show appreciation as they battle COVID-19 everyday. Donations to one fund have more than doubled, and another group is about to feed workers at two more hospitals. “One person was like, 'I...
CHARITIES
eugeneweekly.com

Supporting Essential Workers on Strike

About 80 hospital workers and supporters are standing outside McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield, waving signs announcing an unfair labor practice strike. As drivers pass by on 14th Street, many honk their horns in support. Four hundred workers represented by the SEIU Local 49 are without a contract with the...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Record-Journal

Suspensions loom, but more workers meeting vaccine mandates

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hundreds of Connecticut workers face the possibility of unpaid leave for failing to meet Gov. Ned Lamont’s Monday deadline to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Lamont told CNN that he expects the number to be far below the 3,000 workers reported Sunday to have...
HARTFORD, CT
KIVI-TV

Kellogg's workers go on strike

Workers at all of Kellogg's U.S. plants went on strike Tuesday. The cereal maker has plants in Omaha, Nebraska; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. Union workers are upset over pay and benefits, according to The Associated Press. A spokesperson for one of the local unions in Omaha...
LABOR ISSUES
floridatrend.com

Worker shortage puts group homes in ‘survival mode'

A labor shortage has unleashed a litany of problems for Florida employers scrambling to fill vacant slots and hold on to workers. But for some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens who receive around-the-clock care in residential facilities, the competition for workers is having more-dire consequences. More than 100 group...
ADVOCACY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Workers at group homes remain outside vaccine mandate

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s vaccination mandate for health care workers will get broader, though group home employees will remain outside its requirements — at least for now. The new vaccination schedule mandates workers at psychiatric hospitals run by the state Office of Mental Health and certified "speciality" hospitals run...
ALBANY, IL
bloomberglaw.com

N.Y. Health Workers Win Religious Exemption to Shots Mandate (2)

New York state must temporarily allow exemptions from a mandate on Covid-19 vaccinations for health care workers with religious objections, a federal appeals court ruled, amid a spate of U.S. legal battles over vaccine and mask requirements. The ruling, in a case filed by three workers who sued to block...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

600K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy