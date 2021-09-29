CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You See White Stuff on Your Oranges, This Is What It Is

By Kelly Kuehn
 7 days ago
If you eat oranges, you know exactly what we’re talking about here. When you peel an orange, there’s this white spongey substance all over it. You may try to peel it off before you eat the orange, but let’s be real, you can’t get it all off. Turns out, this stuff has a name: orange pith.

Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.

