If You See White Stuff on Your Oranges, This Is What It Is

In today’s Thursday Tips we’ve got a solution to draining the grease, mushy bars of soap and getting more when you order out. You already know pouring grease down the drain is a no-no. Audra’s mom pours hers into a can but what if you don’t have an empty one? She found this hack on Daily Fails. We all probably have aluminum foil. Just a lay a sheet in the sink, form it to your drain, and pour. When it cools, just lift and toss. Save a bottle cap for this next hack. It will solve your mushy bar of soap problem. You can use a Coca-Cola bottle top or one from your adult beverage to give you soap a stand. Simply wet the soap and press. It gives the soap just enough lift so it doesn’t sit it in its own moisture and turn to mush. Our last tip may save you on your next carry-out. It’s going viral for its money saving benefits that you’ll appreciate if you’ve ever felt gipped on portion size for take-out. This article shows how one TikTok user paid $20 for a classic entre. She ordered a kids meal. At Olive Garden she got a side of broccoli, her main entrée, two bread sticks and a drink for $5.99. Some questioned if she was being over-served on portions but others chimed in to say they often order kid sized for the same reasons at various restaurants.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO