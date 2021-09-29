CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student performers go beyond their bubbles for interactive First Year Showcase

By Will Hofmann
theappalachianonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in over a year-and-a-half, students are getting the chance to return to in-person performance. First Year Showcase is an annual performance focused on giving freshmen and transfer students the opportunity to perform in front of an audience within their first semester at App State. While typically held inside IG Greer Hall, this year’s First Year Showcase was held entirely outside Sept. 24-26.

theappalachianonline.com

