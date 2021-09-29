Create a Safe Sleep Environment for Your Baby

We know, we know those stuffed animals and baby blankets are adorable and look super cozy. Unfortunately, as cute as they are, they are simply not safe for babies to sleep with or around. “When it comes to safe sleep the bottom line is the safest place for your baby to sleep is ALONE in his or her own crib and on his or her BACK,” says Joyce Davis, president of Keeping Babies Safe, a non-profit that provides education, assistance, advocacy and leadership in the development of safer infant sleep products and practices. “All items – even soft ones – should be removed from the crib including traditional crib bumpers, pillows, blankets, comforters and toys.” Bare is not only the best, but the safest.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO