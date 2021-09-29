Wednesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are trying to ruin seasons
That was fun! Beating the Red Sox is always fun, but especially in the thick of the AL Will Card race and the Orioles have no business being so pesky. Boston has now lost four in-a-row, while the Seattle have won three in-a-row and sit just a half game back of Red Sox. A continuation of those two streaks tonight would have Boston on the outside looking in for the final playoff spot in the AL. That would be simply sublime.www.chatsports.com
