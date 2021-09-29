CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wednesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are trying to ruin seasons

By Camden Chat
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was fun! Beating the Red Sox is always fun, but especially in the thick of the AL Will Card race and the Orioles have no business being so pesky. Boston has now lost four in-a-row, while the Seattle have won three in-a-row and sit just a half game back of Red Sox. A continuation of those two streaks tonight would have Boston on the outside looking in for the final playoff spot in the AL. That would be simply sublime.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
baltimorenews.net

Cedric Mullins posts first 30-30 season in Orioles history

Baltimore outfielder Cedric Mullins continued his stunning emergence on Friday night by doing something no other player in baseball has done this season -- and no other player in Orioles history has ever done. With his three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning against Texas righty Spencer...
MLB
Camden Chat

Friday Bird Droppings: Nearing the 50-win mark

Look, the Orioles are a bad team. There is no doubt about that. And they may end up with the worst record in baseball on the season. That’s just math. But there is an easy enough argument to be made that, based on talent alone, they are not the absolute worst team in baseball.
MLB
Camden Chat

Thursday Bird Droppings: Where Brandon Hyde is coming back next year

Good morning, Camden Chatters. It won’t be long now until we’re free from the daily misfortune of watching the 2021 Orioles. Tonight the Birds begin their final homestand of the year, hosting the Rangers for four games and the Red Sox for three before finishing their season in Toronto. So this week is your last chance to catch a game at Camden Yards this season if you’re so inclined. I can assure you, without looking it up, that good seats still remain. They’ll head back to Baltimore with a 48-104 record after a 1-5 road trip, which wrapped up with another blown lead and loss in Philadelphia last night. Tyler Young recapped the action.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#The Orioles#The Red Sox
Camden Chat

Sunday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles finally got win #50

The Orioles have done it. They have won their 50th game. It only took them 155 games played to get there. That’s a sad thing to say, but it’s worth remembering that we’ve seen worse. In 2018, the Orioles did not even make it to 50 wins. They only won 47. The 2021 edition sits at 50 with seven games left to be played. Maybe they can make it to like, 52.
MLB
Camden Chat

Monday Bird Droppings: Welcome to the last week of the season

We are nearing the end of the road, friends. After today’s off day, the Orioles host the Red Sox for three games at Camden Yards, then go on the road this weekend to finish the season against the Blue Jays. It’s going to be a tough stretch for the Birds. Not only are both of those teams a lot better than the Orioles, both are still fighting for a playoff spot.
MLB
Camden Chat

The Orioles are showing progress in the season’s final month

In the depths of a massive rebuild, Orioles fans know it’s unwise to look to the win-loss record for signs of progress. That’s fortunate, because the Orioles don’t have many wins to speak of. But of course there have been positives, particularly down the season’s final stretch, where the Orioles have looked, for the most part, like a competent baseball team ever since ending that miserable 19-game losing streak in August.
MLB
Camden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: Remembering the Curse of the Andino

Good morning, Camden Chatters. It’s September 28th. Exactly 10 years ago tonight, the Orioles played what was, at that point, their most pivotal game in a dozen years. And the sheer craziness that transpired that evening altered the course of baseball history — and may well have sparked the Birds’ renaissance of the next half-decade.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
baltimorebaseball.com

Orioles place Santander, Ellis on injured list to end their seasons; Nevin added

BALTIMORE—For the fifth and sixth times in the last week, the Orioles placed a frontline player on the injured list. On Tuesday, the Orioles put outfielder Anthony Santander and right-handed pitcher Chris Ellis on the 10-day injured list to end their seasons. Santander, who left Sunday’s game after eight innings,...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Red Sox try to stop skid as Orioles play spoiler

The Boston Red Sox are skidding at the worst possible time. The visiting Red Sox (88-69) will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak when they play the second of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles (51-106) on Wednesday. Boston is two games behind the New York Yankees...
MLB
Camden Chat

Wednesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Red Sox, 7:05

Last night, on the 10-year anniversary of the Curse of the Andino, the Orioles again delivered a crushing blow to Boston’s postseason hopes. Now they get a chance to do it twice more. The Birds’ come-from-behind, 4-2 victory in the opener extended the Red Sox losing streak to four in...
MLB
Camden Chat

Orioles catching situation deserves close attention as the season winds down

Remember when MLB rosters used to explode in size come September 1 every year? Teams used to go from 25 players to 40. Now it’s 26 players to 28. The O’s have used that extra roster space to expand the capacity of the Norfolk shuttle. Between the selections, claims, options, recalls, and placements on the IL, the Birds have been quite busy recently. By my count, they’ve made 58 roster transactions in the month of September.
MLB
Camden Chat

Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles try for one more Curse of the Andino repeat

After everything, we are down to the final four games of the Orioles season. We all know the stakes that remain even though the O’s chances are long extinguished. The Orioles could still play the role of spoiler in the wild card race, first in tonight’s finale against the Red Sox and then for three games against the Blue Jays this weekend. Who the Orioles beat and who they don’t will go a long way to determining who hosts the game and who makes it at all.
MLB
Keene Sentinel

Red Sox drop two of three to Orioles, fall into tie for last playoff spot

By getting a three-game series against the last-place Baltimore Orioles at this stage of the season, the Boston Red Sox got a gift from the scheduling gods. Rather than take advantage, the Red Sox dropped two out of three. Now the team’s playoff hopes are balancing on the razor’s edge.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox, Nathan Eovaldi Look To Bounce Back Wednesday Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox are looking to snap their losing streak Wednesday night. Boston enters its bout with the Orioles as losers of its last four games, including a series-opening loss against Baltimore on Tuesday night at Camden Yards. Nathan Eovaldi takes the mound for the Red Sox after suffering...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Blue Jays try to sweep Orioles, stay alive in wild-card race

The Toronto Blue Jays will be out to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles Sunday afternoon that would keep their wild-card hopes alive. The Blue Jays (90-71) posted a 10-1 win on Saturday and established a club record for home runs in a season. They hit five home runs Saturday and have a majors-best 258 for the season, surpassing the 257 they hit in 2010.
MLB
Camden Chat

Saturday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are fighting to the finish

There are no moral victories in professional sports. Losing is a bummer every time, even when your team is nearing the finish line of a 100+ loss season. That said, watching the Orioles for the last few weeks has been markedly more enjoyable than it was in the dog days of summer.
MLB
Washington Post

Baltimore Orioles ace John Means pounded in final start of season

TORONTO — That Saturday's brief outing was John Means's last start of the season surely will leave him disappointed. It ending up as the last of his tenure as the Baltimore Orioles' ace probably would make that feeling even stronger. Baltimore dropped its penultimate game of the season, falling 10-1...
MLB
Camden Chat

Sunday Bird Droppings: The Orioles can eliminate the Blue Jays with one last win

Here we are at last. It is the final day of the 2021 regular season for the Orioles. Though the O’s were eliminated long ago, the last game will still matter. If the O’s win, they knock the Jays out of the playoffs. The Jays could still fail to make it even if they do complete a sweep of the Orioles, since they are a game behind Boston for the second wild card spot.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy