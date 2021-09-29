Resources now available for residents impacted by the Hopkins Fire — local assistance center event happening October 7

MENDOCINO Co., 9/29/21 — The Hopkins Fire, which began on September 12 in Calpella, destroyed or damaged more than 46 buildings including more than 30 residences. To help with recovery and rebuilding for those impacted by the fire, financial assistance and other resources are now available, and there will be a local assistance center set up by Mendocino County happening on October 7, 2021 in Redwood Valley.