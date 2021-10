SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new southbound bus and carpool lane has opened early on Interstate 5 that connects Sacramento to Elk Grove. The $370 million project, which includes $48 million from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, is between Pocket Road in Sacramento to Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove. Construction began in November of 2019 and was expected to be completed in the winter of 2022.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO