SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees across the country were suspended after not following a COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Kaiser Permanente made the announcement Tuesday. They said over 2,200 of its nationwide employees have been placed on unpaid administrative leave as of Oct. 4. They added that employees have until Dec. 1 to either get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO