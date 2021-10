Daniel Island resident Raegen Propes is concluding her golf career as a member of the Ashley Hall golf team, and she is concluding it in style. Propes and her Panthers teammates competed in the SCISA State Championships, and the team was in third place Monday after the first day of competition, which was held at the Country Club of South Carolina in Florence. The final 18 holes were scheduled for Tuesday.

