CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Scott Kazmir: Starting Thursday's series finale

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Kazmir will start Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Kazmir hasn't pitched since allowing one unearned run across four innings Sept. 22, but he'll make another start for the Giants in Thursday's series finale. It will likely be the veteran left-hander's final outing of the regular season, and and he's fared pretty well so far in his first big-league action since 2016 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 innings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants to select veteran left-hander Scott Kazmir

The Giants are planning to bring southpaw Scott Kazmir back to start Wednesday night’s game against the Padres, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters (including Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle). Kazmir is not on the 40-man roster, but San Francisco opened a spot by passing reliever Reyes Moronta through outright waivers Tuesday afternoon.
MLB
McCovey Chronicles

Scott Kazmir and Camilo Doval, naturally, lead Giants to two-game lead in NL West

It’s easy to peruse the box score and think that the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres in the first inning. That it was a game devoid of mood swings. After all, the Giants jumped on the Padres early. They loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning before Kris Bryant knocked them all in with a double.
MLB
McCovey Chronicles

Scott Kazmir is back, Jay Jackson optioned

As every report and rumor suggested they would, the San Francisco Giants selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Scott Kazmir on Wednesday, ahead of their game against the San Diego Padres. Kazmir will jump straight into action and take the mound for the second game of the series. To make...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kazmir
NBC Sports

After winning silver in Olympics, Kazmir returns to Giants

SAN DIEGO -- When Scott Kazmir was designated for assignment the first week of June, it didn't take away from what he already had accomplished. Kazmir was out of the big leagues for five years, but at the age of 37 he made an unlikely comeback and started a couple of games for the Giants.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

San Francisco Giants

Manager Gabe Kapler said Thursday that Kazmir is a "strong consideration" to make another start, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Kazmir made his first major-league appearance since June 4 during Wednesday's game against the Padres, and he allowed an unearned run on four hits and three walks while striking out three in four innings. He didn't factor into the decision but has a chance to remain in the rotation for the final week of the regular season. However, Kapler said that the Giants likely won't make a decision on whether Kazmir makes another start until after Monday's off day.
MLB
The Associated Press

Bumgarner, Diamondbacks to face Kazmir, Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-108, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (104-54, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-10, 4.59 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Giants: Scott Kazmir (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -182, Diamondbacks +162; over/under is 8...
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Scott Kazmir: Dealing with hamstring strain

Kazmir exited Thursday's start against the Dodgers with a strained right hamstring and will undergo an MRI on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It initially appeared as though an ankle injury caused Kazmir's removal during the first inning, but it ended up being a hamstring strain. The veteran left-hander was already a longshot to crack the Giants' postseason roster, and the injury certainly won't help though odds.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Series Finale#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Diamondbacks
NBC Sports

Giants' Kazmir exits in first inning vs. D-backs with injury

SAN FRANCISCO -- The top of the first inning really couldn't have gone much worse for the Giants on Thursday night. After Brandon Crawford's nightly highlight play kicked things off, the wheels came off for the Giants and starter Scott Kazmir was removed with an injury. Kazmir hurt something on his lower body while covering first on a second straight botched defensive play by the Giants, one that gave the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Scott Kazmir goes on Giants' IL, closer Jake McGee not ready to return

As expected, starter Scott Kazmir was placed on the injured list Thursday with a right hamstring strain — but closer Jake McGee was not the option to replace him on the roster. Manager Gabe Kapler said that McGee could be activated before one of the final two games, but the...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
New York Post

Red Sox fan spits on man over seat dispute

During a Red Sox game against the Orioles, a Boston fan turned and spat on a man after he confronted her about sitting in the wrong seat. In an old video that recently resurfaced on Twitter, the woman, standing with her arms crossed, told the man behind her that “We’ve literally been sitting here all night.” Another woman, sitting in the same aisle, replied, “No you haven’t. We’ve been sitting here all night.”
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yuli Gurriel becomes second Astros’ player, sixth-oldest player to win batting title, clinches that with walk-off hit against A’s

Houston Astros’ first baseman Yuli Gurriel locked up the American League batting title in the team’s final game Sunday against the Oakland A’s, and he did so in an interesting way. Gurriel entered the day with a .318 average, well ahead of teammate Michael Brantley (.313) and Vlad Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays (.311), and he was scheduled to have the day off. However, Astros’ manager Dusty Baker pulled Carlos Correa in the top of the ninth (with Houston up 6-3) to let the fans give him an ovation, and that meant putting in Gurriel. And the A’s then scored three to tie it, which led to Gurriel hitting this walk-off single to give Houston the win and boost his average to .319, locking up the batting title.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy