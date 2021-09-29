Giants' Scott Kazmir: Starting Thursday's series finale
Kazmir will start Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Kazmir hasn't pitched since allowing one unearned run across four innings Sept. 22, but he'll make another start for the Giants in Thursday's series finale. It will likely be the veteran left-hander's final outing of the regular season, and and he's fared pretty well so far in his first big-league action since 2016 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 innings.www.cbssports.com
