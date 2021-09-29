Giants' Scott Kazmir: Starting Thursday's series finale

Manager Gabe Kapler said Thursday that Kazmir is a "strong consideration" to make another start, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Kazmir made his first major-league appearance since June 4 during Wednesday's game against the Padres, and he allowed an unearned run on four hits and three walks while striking out three in four innings. He didn't factor into the decision but has a chance to remain in the rotation for the final week of the regular season. However, Kapler said that the Giants likely won't make a decision on whether Kazmir makes another start until after Monday's off day.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO