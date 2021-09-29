CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Suit: Nashville diocese failed to protect minor from abuse

By TRAVIS LOLLER
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses the Catholic Diocese of Nashville of failing to protect a minor child from sexual abuse by an employee at a Murfreesboro church. The suit filed on Monday in Circuit Court in Nashville claims the diocese received multiple warnings from parishioners and employees at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church that Michael Lewis had an inappropriate relationship with the plaintiff, who filed the lawsuit under the pseudonym of Jane Doe. Doe says the abuse began in 2014 when she was 13 years old and continued until 2017, when her family cut off contact with Lewis for what the lawsuit says was his “controlling behavior.”

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Facebook whistleblower's attorney says there's 'more to come'

An attorney for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Wednesday there was still "more to come" regarding her revelations about the company’s purported failure to address the harmful effects of its platforms. Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, gathered thousands of documents detailing internal research on harm caused by the platform...
INTERNET
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in September.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Society
Murfreesboro, TN
Society
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders on Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact the country and global economy would face if the U.S. hits the debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
The Hill

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced it would temporarily allow student borrowers to claim credit on all federal loan and repayment programs toward forgiveness. The agency said it was doing so to "restore the promise" of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which cancels student loans for individuals who have worked in qualifying public service for 10 years and made 10 years worth of payments on federal loans.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy