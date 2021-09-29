Astros' Chas McCormick: Goes to bench in Brantley's return
McCormick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Michael Brantley (knee) returning from the injured list Wednesday, McCormick will likely have to vie with Jose Siri and Jake Myers for work in center field moving forward, while Brantley and Yordan Alvarez handle the left-field and designated-hitter spots. McCormick started in five of the past six games, going 6-for-20 with a walk, a run and an RBI.www.cbssports.com
