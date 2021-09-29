CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple actors join upcoming Apple TV+ film 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'

By Joe Wituschek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore talent has signed on to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, and Kyle Allen have all signed on to star. The film also stars Zac Efron and Russell Crowe. "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" has just added...

Deadline

‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’: Peter Farrelly’s Apple Original Adds Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux And Kyle Allen

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Picking (Top Gun: Maverick), Will Ropp (The Way Back), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) and Kyle Allen (West Side Story) are the latest additions to The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the Apple Original Film from director Peter Farrelly and Skydance Media. The four actors will star alongside previously announced cast members Zac Efron and Russell Crowe. Pic is based on Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue’s book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, which became a New York Times bestseller upon its publication last year. It tells the true story of Donohue, who left New...
MOVIES
idownloadblog.com

George Clooney, Brad Pitt film from director Jon Watts heading to Apple TV+

It’s good that Apple has found something to do with all of that money. Well, aside from making a range of new, wildly successful devices. It certainly helps the company land some of the biggest movie deals in today’s ridiculously competitive market. Today, Variety has a report out that says...
CELEBRITIES
